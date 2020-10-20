OCT. 12
5:30 a.m. – Road hazard reported in rural Joseph. Referred to Oregon Department of Transportation.
9:33 a.m. – Lost pistol in rural Joseph.
11:42 a.m. – Complaint of dogs running at large in rural Joseph.
11:51 a.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Joseph.
12:28 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued an order of arrest and detention for Christina Elaine Wenke, 42, of Wallowa, for probation violation. Original charge was possession of methamphetamine.
12:58 p.m. – Found bike in Joseph.
2:21 p.m. – Agency assist in Enterprise.
2:27 p.m. – Collin Frank Lawrence Howell, 21, of Enterprise was arrested and released on a warrant for probation violation. Original charge possession of a controlled substance-LSD.
5:49 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued an Order of Arrest and Detention for Nicholle Marie Coles, 47, of Wallowa for probation violation. Original charge animal neglect.
9:56 p.m. – Vehicle vs. deer crash in Joseph.
OCT. 13
10:38 a.m. – Fraud reported in Wallowa.
11:05 p.m. – Escaped large, black steer with orange ear tag (J19) in rural Wallowa. On Monday, Oct. 19, the sheriff’s office said the steer had been found.
2:58 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rayford Glenn Guillory, 66, of Wallowa for DUII and open container. Guillory was cited and released.
3:25 p.m. – Harassment report in Enterprise.
4:12 p.m. – Telephone line down rural Enterprise.
5:45 p.m. – 911 call requesting welfare check in Joseph.
6:37 p.m. – Disorderly person in Enterprise.
6:38 p.m. – Restraining order violation in Wallowa.
OCT. 14
1:57 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
4:17 p.m. – Cows in roadway rural Enterprise.
5:20 p.m. – A statewide felony warrant has been issued for Errol Glenn Sherod, 58, of Joseph for parole violation. Original charge assault on an officer. Sherod was apprehended Monday, Oct. 19.
7:01 p.m. – 911 call reporting a dispute in Enterprise.
7:28 p.m. – Animal complaint in Joseph.
7:48 p.m. – Cow in roadway Highway 82 MP 32-33.
10:01 p.m. – Theft reported in rural Enterprise.
OCT. 15
8:43 a.m. – Complaint of offensive littering in Joseph.
2:44 p.m. – 911 report of partial blocking disabled vehicle on Imnaha Highway in rural Joseph. Referred to Oregon State Police.
3:29 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
4:26 p.m. – SOS activation from Spot device in rural Imnaha. Activation canceled.
5:40 p.m. – Overdue hiker reported in rural Joseph. Hiker was fine.
6:18 p.m. – 911 report of assault in rural Joseph.
8:16 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued an order of arrest and detention for Kenyon C. Davidson, 18, of Wallowa for probation violation. Original charge criminal mischief II.
OCT. 16
7:37 a.m. – Attempt to locate for welfare check requested in Enterprise.
12:59 p.m. – 911 noise complaint call in Joseph.
6:23 p.m. – 911 public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
8:54 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joel A. Waters, 42, of Wallowa, for violation of a restraining order. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
OCT. 17
9:56 a.m. – Complaint of reckless endangering in rural Lostine.
12:53 p.m. – Theft complaint in Enterprise.
3:48 p.m. – 911 report single motorcycle crash on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
OCT. 18
7:47 a.m. – Loose cow in rural Lostine.
12:10 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
1:18 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa. Referred to OSP.
4:22 p.m. – Hit-and-run property damage reported in Joseph.
4:42 p.m. – Theft reported in Wallowa.
5:01 p.m. – 911 disturbance reported in rural Joseph.
6:59 p.m. – 911 call reporting smoke in Lostine.
