MARCH 11
2:45 p.m. – Warrant issued by Wallowa County Corrections, for Gerritt James Johnson, 26, of Enterprise for Parole Violation for original charge of Delivery of Meth.
5:11 p.m. – Report of a burglary in rural Imnaha.
8:03 p.m. – Report of a cow that fell out of a trailer on Imnaha Hwy and then was hit by a vehicle.
MARCH 12
2:59 p.m. – Warrant entered for Atanael Bramasco Portillo, 49, of Enterprise for Probation Violation with an original charge of Private Indecency.
4:11 p.m. – Report of an aggressive person in someone’s driveway.
10:24 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
MARCH 13
1:17 p.m. – Report of a trespass in rural Enterprise.
4:21 p.m. – Warrant entered for Dane Anthony Luna, 35, of Joseph for failure to appear with an original charge of Fail to Perform the Duties of a Driver-Property Damage.
MARCH 14
5:03 a.m. – Disturbance in Enterprise.
11:06 a.m. – Scam report in Joseph.
12:21 p.m. – Theft report in Enterprise.
3:59 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a Statewide Misdemeanor warrant for Brittanie R. Cord, 30, of Enterprise for Probation Violation. Original charge Criminal Mistreatment II.
5:12 p.m. – Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
6:03 p.m. – 911 call requesting Officer assist in Enterprise.
6:29 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Brittanie R. Cord, 30, of Enterprise for Probation Violation. Original charge Criminal Mistreatment II. Cord was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
MARCH 15
8:39 a.m. – Theft reported from Joseph.
10:11 a.m. – Driving complaint in Enterprise.
3:32 p.m. – Hit and run reported in Imnaha.
6:47 p.m. – 911 requesting Officer in Enterprise.
MARCH 16
5:42 p.m. – Trespass complaint in rural Joseph.
6:11 p.m. – Malin Police Dept. arrested Joseph Lawrence Maples, Jr., 31, of Klamath Falls on a Wallowa County Probation Violation Warrant. Original charge Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.
7:44 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
9:05 p.m. – 911 report of a road hazard in rural Enterprise.
9:36 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Phillip M. Evans, 41, of Enterprise for Probation Violation. Original charge Felon in Possession of a Weapon. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
MARCH 17
2:26 p.m. – Disturbance in Enterprise.
5:45 p.m. – 911 requesting contact with Deputy in Wallowa.
6:30 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Shawn L. Bridges, 32, of Walla Walla on Assault IV and Harassment charges. He was cited and released.
8:26 p.m. – 911 reporting disturbance in Enterprise.
