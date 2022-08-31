AUG. 22
8:21 a.m. — Report of animal neglect in rural Enterprise.
9:59 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
10:47 a.m. — City of Enterprise reported the Montclair St. Bridge is open.
12:51 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
1:59 p.m. — Report of a prowler in Joseph.
3:03 p.m. — Public assist, possible medical in Enterprise.
AUG. 23
9:50 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
11:23 a.m. — Vehicle release.
1:35 p.m. — Noninjury traffic crash in Joseph.
5:20 p.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
10:03 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise; Enterprise Police Department issued a citation for no insurance.
11:28 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
AUG. 24
9:37 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise; the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speed.
11:26 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
3:15 p.m. — Found bike in Enterprise.
4:14 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
4:41 p.m. — Reported fire from lightning strike in rural Enterprise.
5:27 p.m. — Multiple fires reported in rural Lostine from lightning strikes. NE Dispatch and Lostine Fire dispatched.
6:38 p.m. — Harassment in Wallowa.
7:29 p.m. — Report of a possible burglary in Joseph.
9:47 p.m. — Bryan Gabriel Ramirez-Meza, 22, of Yakima, Washington, was arrested on a charge of probation violation on an order of arrest and detention issued by Wallowa County Community Corrections. The original charge was strangulation.
AUG. 25
11:15 a.m. — Traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
12:22 p.m. — Burglary in rural Joseph.
1:25 p.m. — Jeffery Brian Meyer, 54, of Enterprise, was arrested on a WCCC order of arrest and detention on a charge of probation violation. His original charge was second-degree theft.
1:58 p.m. — Traffic crash reported in rural Joseph.
2:54 p.m. — Dog bite in Joseph.
6:32 p.m. — A disturbance reported in Lostine.
8:55 p.m. — Boating complaint on Wallowa Lake.
AUG. 26
2:11 a.m. — Arcing power pole reported in rural Enterprise.
2:51 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
8:46 a.m. — Report of loose cattle on Highway 82 near “S” curves in rural Enterprise; referred to Oregon State Police.
9:22 a.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
9:38 a.m. — Report of loose cattle on Highway 82 near Wade Gulch; transferred to OSP.
10:47 a.m. — Report of criminal mischief in the city of Joseph.
3:08 p.m. — Public assist in rural Imnaha.
3:32 p.m. — Welfare check in rural Wallowa.
4:17 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa; WCSO issued a citation for no insurance.
4:50 p.m. — Theft in Enterprise.
6:04 p.m. — Report of a vehicle vs bicycle collision in Enterprise.
9:16 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa; WCSO issued a warning.
9:37 p.m. — Devin Spencer, 30, of Wallowa, was arrested on a charge of DUII during a traffic stop in Wallowa.
10:49: p.m. — Devin Spencer, 30, of Wallowa, was arrested on a charge of DUII during a traffic stop in Wallowa.
AUG. 27
7:16 a.m. — Trespass in Wallowa.
Noon — Report of a fire at Salt Creek; transferred to NE Dispatch.
8:14 p.m. — Public assist request in Enterprise.
9:51 p.m. — Report of wildfire in rural Joseph; transferred to NE Dispatch.
AUG. 28
6:46 a.m. — Harassing texts in Wallowa.
