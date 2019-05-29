MAY 20
10:34 a.m. – Theft of services in Enterprise.
12:35 p.m. – Criminal mischief in Joseph.
8:44 p.m. – 911 call reporting a large burn pile in rural Lostine.
MAY 21
12:37 p.m. – 911 motor vehicle crash.
1:43 p.m. – Traffic crash rural Joseph.
MAY 22
9:26 a.m. – Possible bear problem reported in rural Joseph.
12:27 p.m. – Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
9:53 p.m. – 911 call for loose calves in rural Wallowa.
MAY 23
8:55 a.m. – Report of calves missing from rural Enterprise.
2:28 p.m. – 911 call requesting a tow for a disabled motorist in rural Imnaha.
2:40 p.m. – 911 with noise complaint in Enterprise.
3:02 p.m. – 911 report of beat struck by vehicle on Hwy 82 in rural Wallowa.
MAY 24
8:56 a.m. – 911 call reporting a MVA in Union County.
9:16 a.m. – Report of missing/over due person in Enterprise. Person was located.
9:49 a.m. – 911 call reporting a custody dispute in Enterprise.
10:02 a.m. – Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
10:50 a.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
11:37 a.m. – Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
11:49 a.m. – 911 call reporting an erratic driver in rural Wallowa County.
5:42 p.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a Statewide Misdemeanor Warrant for Katie Lyn Larson, 32, of Joseph for Probation Violation. Original charge Failure to Carry or Present License.
9:02 p.m. – 911 report of disturbance in Enterprise.
MAY 25
1:43 a.m. – Spokane Washington arrested Jasmine Leighanne Canipe, 20, on a Wallowa County Warrant for UUMV, Theft 1 and Theft 2.
2:12 a.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
11:59 a.m. – Littering complaint at Wallowa Lake.
2:10 p.m. – Report of a vehicle hit and run with property damage in rural Wallowa.
3:49 p.m. – Loose dogs on Hwy 82 rural Enterprise.
4:21 p.m. – Complaint of dog as a public nuisance in Joseph.
4:29 p.m. – Attempted suicide reported in Wallowa.
7:06 p.m. – Disturbance in Enterprise.
11:01 p.m. – 911 report of rock slide on Hwy 82 in rural Wallowa.
MAY 27
2:27 p.m. – Possible wolf depredation in rural Wallowa.
4:05 p.m. – 911 possible intoxicated driver in Joseph.
4:56 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
