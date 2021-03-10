MARCH 1
10:18 a.m. – Public assist in rural Joseph up at Wallowa Lake.
12:29 p.m. – Deer needing dispatched on Highway 82 just outside the Enterprise city limits.
3:34 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Wallowa.
3:37 p.m. – Agency assist with Oregon State Police.
3:46 p.m. 911 call for noninjury, two-vehicle traffic crash in Enterprise.
4:26 p.m. – Deceased deer reported in Joseph.
5:50 p.m. – Animal complaint in Joseph.
6:41 p.m. – 911 disabled vehicle causing road hazard on Highway 82 in Enterprise.
7:08 p.m. – 911 single-vehicle traffic crash on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa. Noninjury.
MARCH 2
11:02 a.m. – Report of a scam in Joseph.
1:09 p.m. – Dog as a public nuisance in rural Wallowa.
4:33 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department issued citation for abandoned vehicle. Vehicle has been towed.
4:53 p.m. – Follow up investigation in rural Joseph.
7:13 p.m. – 911 report large rock blocking eastbound lane on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
8:58 p.m. – Welfare check in Enterprise.
MARCH 3
9:35 a.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
9:49 a.m. – Commercial fire alarm in Joseph.
3:47 p.m. – Hit-and-run reported in Enterprise.
10:17 p.m. – Road hazard reported in rural Wallowa.
11:53 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
MARCH 4
6:34 a.m. – 911 call from rural Enterprise.
10:38 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
11:36 a.m. – Animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
12:09 p.m. – Scam call reported in Wallowa.
12:22 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Joseph.
1:25 p.m. – Community Corrections arrested Stephen Henry Slingluff, 34, of Imnaha, for probation violation on an original charge of coercion. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
3:02 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
3:11 p.m. – Report of theft in rural Enterprise.
3:27 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
3:50 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
5:30 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
9:33 p.m. – Motorist assist in rural Enterprise.
10:44 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department issued a citation for criminal mischief.
MARCH 5
8:11 a.m. – 911 report of a chimney fire in Wallowa. Unfounded, controlled burn.
10:29 a.m. – 911 call reporting a residential fire in Wallowa.
1:27 p.m. – Public assist rural Joseph.
7:51 p.m. – Brush fire reported in rural Imnaha.
10:43 p.m. – 911 report of verbal domestic in rural Enterprise.
MARCH 6
9:20 a.m. – Report of civil dispute in Enterprise.
11:19 a.m. – Report of road hazard in Troy area.
3:11 p.m. – Agency assist in rural Enterprise.
4:55 p.m. – Noise complaint in rural Lostine.
5:03 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
6:55 p.m. – Report of assault in Wallowa.
9:24 p.m. – 911 report of disturbance in Enterprise.
MARCH 7
10:17 a.m. – Dog released from the pound back to owner.
2:05 p.m. – Follow up in Enterprise.
2:27 p.m. – 911 for welfare check in Joseph.
4:33 p.m. – Follow up in Enterprise.
