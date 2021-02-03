JAN. 25
2:28 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in rural Lostine.
4:31 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Joseph.
JAN. 26
7:30 a.m. – Driving complaint in Enterprise.
7:37 a.m. – Noise complaint in Wallowa.
9:19 a.m. – Juvenile complaint in Wallowa.
9:57 a.m. – Agency assist in Joseph.
1:15 p.m. – Commercial burglary alarm in Joseph.
JAN. 27
1:07 a.m. – 911 report of domestic in Wallowa.
7:32 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
8:09 a.m. – 911 telephonic harassment complaint in Wallowa.
12:22 p.m. – Disabled vehicle reported in rural Enterprise.
4:46 p.m. – 911 missing toddler reported in Enterprise. Toddler found safe.
JAN. 28
8:32 a.m. – Trespass complaint in rural Wallowa.
12:46 p.m. – Driving complaint at Wallowa Lake.
3:37 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Wallowa.
4:45 p.m. – Civil dispute in rural Enterprise.
5:15 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
JAN. 29
12:54 a.m. – Report of lost items in Wallowa.
9:52 a.m. – Information and welfare check requested in Wallowa.
10:26 a.m. – Follow up investigation in Wallowa.
3:02 p.m. – Report of lost firearm in rural Imnaha.
5:31 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Joseph.
5:43 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
5:52 p.m. – Report of suspicious circumstances in Enterprise.
6:29 p.m. – Agency assist in Wallowa.
6:46 p.m. – Public assist in rural Enterprise.
10:40 p.m. – Report of a domestic dispute in Enterprise.
JAN. 30
10:28 a.m. – Theft complaint in Enterprise.
5:15 p.m. – Report of a scam via mail in Enterprise.
5:20 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop, issued a citation for driving while suspended violation.
6:52 p.m. – 911 call for ambulance in Enterprise. Enterprise Police Department arrested Jason Marovich, 42, of Enterprise for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and attempting to assault a peace officer. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
9:46 p.m. – Agency assist in Enterprise.
JAN. 31
2:39 a.m. – 911 public assist.
12:20 p.m. – Follow up investigation in Enterprise.
12:32 p.m. – Agency assist out of Idaho.
1:16 p.m. – 911 for suicidal subject in rural Joseph.
3:53 p.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
6:24 p.m. – Report of trespass in rural Enterprise.
6:57 p.m. – Public assist in rural Enterprise.
7:12 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department made a traffic stop, arrested Melinda Sherod, 45, of Enterprise for DUII. She was cited and released to a sober third party.
7:27 p.m. – Report of theft in Wallowa.
7:32 p.m. – 911 verbal domestic in Wallowa.
9:12 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
