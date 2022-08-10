JULY 31
12:17 p.m. — Domestic reported in Enterprise.
12:50 p.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
3:06 p.m. — Loose dog reported in Enterprise.
3:07 p.m. — Heard another explosion in Wallowa.
3:24 p.m. — Loose cattle in a yard off Alpine Road.
4:20 p.m. — Wallowa Fire for a smoke investigation on Bear Creek Road.
4:25 p.m. — Grass fire in rural Troy.
4:40 p.m. — Assist Oregon State Police with a contact in Enterprise.
AUG. 1
10:06 a.m. — Harassment in Joseph.
11:03 a.m. — Harassment in Wallowa.
11:12 a.m. — Follow-up investigation at city of Joseph.
11:25 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
11:42 a.m. — Argument in Joseph.
2:59 p.m. — Report of single bovine laying in the shade on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
3:10 p.m. — Five head of cattle on the rodeo grounds.
3:34 p.m. — Found license plate in rural Lostine.
6:14 p.m. — Two lost dogs were taken to the Humane Society in Enterprise.
7:01 p.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
8:20 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Joseph.
8:24 p.m. — Driving complaint in rural Wallowa.
8:42 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Lostine; warning.
9:46 p.m. — Harassment reported in Wallowa.
AUG. 2
7:05 a.m. — Report of suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
8:11 a.m. — Dog complaint in Enterprise.
9 a.m. — Vehicle vs. deer.
10:30 a.m. — Found wallet in Enterprise.
1:38 p.m. — Follow-up domestic in Wallowa.
3:35 p.m. — Traffic stop for running stop sign and failing to yield; Enterprise Police Department issued warning.
8:18 p.m. — Report of trespass. Premises found secure by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
AUG. 3
11:21 a.m. — Follow-up investigation on stolen phone in Enterprise.
1:39 p.m. — ATV accident on Hat Point.
3:20 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
4:48 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
4:55 p.m. — Welfare check in rural Joseph.
9:48 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning.
AUG. 4
9:04 a.m. — Animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
10:58 a.m. — Request for motorist assist in Joseph.
2 p.m. — Call reporting lost key ring in Enterprise.
2:57 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Troy.
5:20 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Lostine.
8:07 p.m. — Purse found in Joseph.
8:44 p.m. — Domestic reported in Enterprise.
AUG. 5
9:40 a.m. — Harassment reported in Joseph.
2:01 p.m. — Injured animal reported in rural Joseph.
2:27 p.m. — Civil dispute in Lostine.
3:26 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning for speed.
3:32 p.m. — Fire reported in Enterprise.
9:30 p.m. — Suspicious activity reported in Enterprise.
9:54 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
10:19 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
11:58 p.m. — Noise complaint in rural Enterprise.
AUG. 6
9:38 a.m. — Traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
9:53 a.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
11:08 a.m. — Animal in Joseph.
12:02 p.m. — Report of loose cattle in rural Joseph.
3:36 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Wallowa.
5:30 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning.
7:47 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
9:03 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise.
11:11 p.m. — Noise complaint in rural Enterprise.
AUG. 7
12:36 a.m. — Telephonic harassment reported in Enterprise.
12:47 p.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
5:26 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
8:04 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise.
8:31 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning.
9:30 p.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph.
10:07 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Joseph.
11:34 p.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph.
