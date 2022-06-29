JUNE 20
12:39 a.m. — Incomplete 911 call in Enterprise.
8:06 a.m. — Report of suspicious activity in Enterprise.
9:22 a.m. — Traffic delay for approximately 300 bicyclists en route from Elgin to Joseph.
9:25 a.m. — Theft of services in rural Enterprise.
9:37 a.m. — Enterprise Police Department responded to a found child in the street.
12:04 p.m. — Denied firearm transfer in Joseph.
12:10 p.m. — Follow-up on custody case in Enterprise.
1:25 p.m. — Request for ambulance in Enterprise.
2:05 p.m. — Theft reported in rural Joseph.
2:46 p.m. — Nonemergency 911 calls in Enterprise.
3 p.m. — Public assist in rural Enterprise.
3:49 p.m. — Welfare check in Imnaha area.
4:35 p.m. — Theft reported in rural Wallowa
6:34 p.m. — Accidental dial.
9:23 p.m. — Traffic stop issued a warning for failure to obey a traffic control in Enterprise.
9:28 p.m. — Traffic stop issued a warning for failure to use proper lighting in Enterprise.
JUNE 21
6:24 a.m. — Loose cattle in rural Joseph.
8:30 a.m. — Request for ambulance in Enterprise.
8:59 a.m. — Scam reported in Enterprise.
10:05 a.m. — Loose cattle in rural Imnaha.
10:09 a.m. — Walfare check in rural Joseph.
11:07 a.m. — Dog barking complaint in Enterprise.
11:51 a.m. — Theft reported in rural Lostine.
12:01 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported at Wallowa Lake.
12:49 p.m. — Request for ambulance in Joseph.
1:16 p.m. — Hit-and-run reported in Wallowa.
2:01 p.m. — Medical transport from Wallowa Lake.
2:15 p.m. — Follow-up in Enterprise.
2:18 p.m. — Transfer from Enterprise to La Grande.
3:52 p.m. — Fall on Wilson Lane.
3:52 p.m. — Traffic stop in Wallowa.
4:10 p.m. — Follow-up in Enterprise.
4:23 p.m. — Traffic stop at Greenwood Street in Enterprise.
4:29 p.m. — Traffic stop in Wallowa.
5:21 p.m. — Snapchat scam in Enterprise.
6:16 p.m. — Follow-up on party activity in Enterprise.
JUNE 22
3:16 a.m. — Smoke alarms going off inside residence in Joseph.
9:07 a.m. — Request for ambulance in rural Enterprise.
9:59 a.m. — Dog as a public nuisance in Joseph.
10:28 a.m. — Civil dispute in Joseph
2:10 p.m. — Possible trespass in Enterprise.
2:44 p.m. — Concern about children swimming in drainage ditch in Wallowa.
4:31 p.m. — Dog bite in Safeway parking lot in Enterprise.
4:42 p.m. — Business false alarm in Joseph.
5:10 p.m. — Traffic complaint on Boner Lane.
6:53 p.m. — Vehicle lockout in Enterprise.
7:22 p.m. — Information on shooting going on in area of Weaver Pond.
7:29 p.m. — Plane in distress located in Idaho County, Idaho.
7:37 p.m. — Medical at Indian Creek Road.
9:19 p.m. — Cattle on Hurricane Creed Road in Enterprise.
JUNE 23
4:17 a.m. — Request for ambulance in Enterprise.
8:12 a.m. —Abandoned call.
8:28 a.m. —Civil dispute in rural Joseph.
10:51 a.m. — Request for ambulance in rural Enterprise.
12:05 p.m. — Civil dispute in rural Enterprise.
3:15 p.m. —Kids playing on 911 line in Wallowa.
3:41 p.m. — Vehicle towed in Enterprise.
4:42 p.m. — Informational report in Joseph.
5:32 p.m. — Accidental residential alarm in Joseph.
5:56 p.m. — Traffic warning in Enterprise.
6:14 p.m. — Dog bite incident at Ice Lake.
7:18 p.m. — Warrant entry in Enterprise.
7:23 p.m. — Noninjury accident in parking lot of Little Store in Enterprise.
8:05 p.m. — DUII arrest.
9:08 p.m. — Warrant entry in Enterprise.
10:21 p.m. — DUII arrest in Enterprise.
10:45 p.m. — Request for ambulance in rural Joseph.
10:56 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances in Enterprise.
11:09 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise.
JUNE 24
7:59 a.m. — Theft in Joseph.
9:38 a.m. — Controlled burn in Enterprise.
11:17 a.m. — Accidental call in Enterprise.
11:28 a.m. — Criminal mishchief in Lostine.
11:42 a.m. — Theft and criminal mischief in rural Enterprise.
12:12 p.m. — Noninjury vehicle vs. deer in rural Enterprise.
12:16 p.m. — Request for ambulance in Joseph.
1:20 p.m. — Theft reported in Joseph.
1:56 p.m. — Found black Labrador puppy in Enterprise.
2:15 p.m. — Vehicle keyed during the night in Enterprise.
2:36 p.m. — Theft from vehicle in Safeway parking lot in Enterprise.
3:07 p.m. — Private party impound in Enterprise.
4:12 p.m. — Follow-up in Joseph.
4:27 p.m. — Dog bite on Greenwood Street in Enterprise.
4:51 p.m. — Warrant entry in Enterprise.
5:27 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise.
5:39 p.m. — Follow up in Joseph.
6:35 p.m. — Medical patient transported to ER.
6:42 p.m. — Found dog in Enterprise.
7:09 p.m. — Warrant arrest in Enterprise.
8:50 p.m. — Business alarm in Wallowa.
9:21 p.m. — Transport to Umatilla County Jail.
10:26 p.m. — Rose Evelyn Day of Washington arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of DUII.
JUNE 25
12:32 a.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph.
1 a.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph.
8:21 a.m. — Medical in rural Enterprise.
8:44 a.m. — ATL runaway out of La Grande.
10:37 a.m. — Vicious dog put down in Enterprise.
12:46 p.m. — Reckless driver in Enterprise.
1:36 p.m. — Found property in Enterprise.
2:29 p.m. — Medical call at the lake in Joseph.
3:35 p.m. — Foot patrol Joseph rodeo grounds.
3:40 p.m. — Warrant served in Enterprise.
9:24 p.m. — Domestic in rural Enterprise.
10:25 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise.
10:32 p.m. —Traffic stop in rural Enterprise.
10:39 p.m. —Attempt to locate in Enterprise.
11:08 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise.
JUNE 26
8:44 a.m. — Request for ambulance in Enterprise.
9:41 a.m. — Criminal mischief report in Enterprise.
12:50 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
1:31 p.m. — Parking complaint at Wallowa Lake.
1:35 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
1:54 p.m. — Possible domestic in rural Joseph.
1:57 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
4:26 p.m. — Bear cub at Wallowa Lake.
5:50 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Wallowa.
6:35 p.m. — Reckless driver in rural Wallowa.
6:56 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Lostine.
10:43 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise.
