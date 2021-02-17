FEB. 8
8:46 a.m. – Welfare check in Joseph.
9:33 a.m. – Zachary Ryan Smith, 25, from Enterprise, was arrested by Wallowa County Community Corrections for probation violation on an original charge of strangulation. Smith was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
11:34 a.m. – Possible wolf depredation.
3:07 p.m. – Burglary reported in rural Enterprise.
3:36 p.m. – Agency assist with Oregon State Police in Joseph.
4:15 p.m. – Traffic complaint on Highway 351 at Wallowa Lake.
4:20 p.m. – 911 report of domestic assault reported in Wallowa.
5:34 p.m. – Extra patrol requested in Joseph.
7:06 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
9:46 p.m. – 911 report of dead deer blocking traffic on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
11:13 p.m. – 911 welfare check request in Wallowa.
FEB. 9
7:52 a.m. – Found property at Salt Creek Summit.
8:42 a.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
5:31 p.m. – Public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
10 p.m. – Noise complaint in rural Joseph.
FEB. 10
8:05 a.m. – Report of a chimney fire in Joseph.
9:08 a.m. – Lost keys in Enterprise.
11:35 a.m. – Report of aggressive dogs in Wallowa.
3:59 p.m. – 911 domestic reported in Wallowa.
5:41 p.m. – Follow-up investigation in Wallowa.
5:58 p.m. – 911 public assist in Enterprise.
6:08 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department agency assist to Wallowa County Juvenile Services.
6:32 p.m. – Public assist in Lostine.
FEB. 11
7:07 p.m. – 911 report of trespass in Joseph.
11:14 a.m. – Follow-up in the city of Wallowa.
12:04 p.m. – Theft of cans in Enterprise.
12:40 p.m. – Trespass in rural Enterprise.
4:54 p.m. – Single-vehicle noninjury traffic crash on Highway 82 in rural Lostine.
FEB. 12
11:32 a.m. – 911 call reporting a disturbance in Wallowa.
2:47 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
4:23 p.m. – Burglary reported in Enterprise.
4:53 p.m. – Theft reported in rural Joseph.
5:31 p.m. – Mental case in Enterprise.
5:38 p.m. – 911 welfare check request in rural Enterprise.
5:44 p.m. – Information for road department in Enterprise.
9:20 p.m. – Report of a dog bite in rural Enterprise.
9:45 p.m. – Agency assist in Enterprise.
10:56 p.m. – Burglary reported in Lostine.
FEB. 13
12:55 p.m. – Injured deer reported in Enterprise.
1:49 p.m. – Single-vehicle slide-off.
4:16 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
6:21 p.m. – Agency assist in Wallowa.
FEB. 14
7:26 a.m. – 911 call reporting deer stuck in fence in Wallowa.
7:39 a.m. – 911 call for vehicle lockout in Enterprise.
1:55 p.m. – 911 report of an injured deer in rural Enterprise.
6:16 p.m. – 911 animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
6:49 p.m. – 911 report of possible fire in Enterprise.
FEB. 15
8:07 a.m. – Suspicious conditions in Joseph.
9:25 a.m. – Traffic stop in rural Joseph resulting in two MIP-marijuana citations.
10:35 a.m. – Citation in Enterprise.
3:30 p.m. – Municipal citation issued by Enterprise Police Department.
4:32 p.m. – Municipal citation issued by Enterprise Police Department.
5:38 p.m. – Municipal code violation citation issued by Enterprise Police Department.
5:45 p.m. – Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
