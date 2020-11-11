NOV. 2
6:44 a.m. – Loose cows in rural Enterprise.
7:35 a.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zackery Ryan Smith, 25, of Enterprise, for theft and trespass. He was cited and released.
9:14 a.m. – Civil dispute in rural Enterprise.
12:13 p.m. – Scam call in rural Joseph.
3:02 p.m. – Possible wolf depredation in rural Imnaha.
4:18 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zackery Ryan Smith, 25, of Enterprise for probation violation. Original charge was unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:20 p.m. – Report of restraining order violation.
5:49 p.m. – Report of cows out in rural Enterprise.
5:50 p.m. – Welfare check request in rural Enterprise.
6:07 p.m. – Request for welfare check in Wallowa.
NOV. 3
9:07 a.m. – 911 call for public assist in rural Joseph.
9:27 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in rural Lostine.
9:36 a.m. – Public assist in rural Joseph.
11:03 a.m. – Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
1:42 p.m. – Theft reported in Joseph.
5:20 p.m. – 911 call reporting injured deer in roadway in rural Enterprise.
5:59 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
9:47 p.m. – Report of restraining order violation in Wallowa.
11:22 p.m. – 911 report of fire in Enterprise.
NOV. 4
10:41 a.m. – Public assist in rural Lostine.
10:59 a.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
12:22 p.m. –911 controlled burn getting out of control, rural Enterprise.
12:44 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
2:59 p.m. – Public assist request in rural Joseph.
3:11 p.m. – Bradley Allen Samard, 40, of Sweet Home, was arrested by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation, original charge of burglary, on a Linn County Circuit Court warrant. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
3:24 p.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
3:52 p.m. – Report of scam calls in Enterprise.
5:43 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
NOV. 5
11:12 a.m. – 911 for fire in rural Enterprise.
12:45 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued an order of arrest and detention for Levi Westly Albert Fine, 26, of Wallowa, for probation violation. Original charge is assaulting a public safety officer.
2:37 p.m. – Motorist assist in rural Joseph.
3:43 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections arrested Gary M. Montoya, 58, of Enterprise, for probation violation, original charge felon in possession of a firearm. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
4:03 p.m. – Public assist rural Enterprise.
5:20 p.m. – 911 report of a deceased deer blocking both lanes of travel on Highway 82 in rural Joseph.
6:20 p.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a felony nationwide warrant for Betsy Jo Ann Lathrop, 53, of Lostine, for failure to comply. Original charge was criminal mistreatment and ID theft.
7:37 p.m. – Criminal mischief complaint in Joseph.
9:21 p.m. – Menacing reported in rural Joseph.
NOV. 6
9:01 a.m. – 911 call for vehicle vs. deer motor-vehicle accident in rural Joseph.
9:43 a.m. – Public assist in rural Enterprise.
10:22 a.m. – Report of fire in rural Enterprise.
12:23 p.m. – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Wallowa. Unfounded.
12:41 p.m. – Animal complaint in Wallowa.
1:06 p.m. – Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Wallowa.
2:42 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise for subject locked out of vehicle.
4:17 p.m. – Civil dispute in Wallowa.
10:49 p.m. – 911 public assist via phone call from rural Joseph.
NOV. 7
11:31 a.m. – 911 welfare check in Joseph.
Noon – 911 dogs at large complaint in Enterprise.
1 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
2:57 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
3:04 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benjamin Mota, 50, of Eugene for DUII, reckless driving, failure to carry or present license, driving while suspended and recklessly endangering another person. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
3:32 p.m. – Lost calves in rural Enterprise.
3:55 p.m. – Single-vehicle noninjury motor-vehicle accident in rural Joseph.
5:23 p.m. – 911 report single-vehicle noninjury motor-vehicle crash in rural Wallowa.
5:32 p.m. – 911 welfare check requested in Illinois and Wallowa.
7:03 p.m. – 911 burglary reported in Wallowa. Unfounded, item was located.
9:27 p.m. – Report of possible gunshots in rural Enterprise.
11:11 p.m. – Report of single-vehicle noninjury motor-vehicle accident in rural Joseph. Hwy 350.
NOV. 8
7:48 a.m. – Lost wallet reported.
9:59 a.m. – Black angus bull out in rural Joseph.
2:05 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
3:32 p.m. – Report of injured deer in Joseph.
5:35 p.m. – Hit-and-run reported in Enterprise.
11:36 p.m. – 911 public assist in Enterprise.
