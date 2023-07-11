MinamRiver.jpg

The sun rises over the mountains on the Minam River. The area has been awarded nearly $10 million to protect 10,964 acres of working forestland and a corridor along the Minam River.

 David Jensen/Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

WALLOWA COUNTY — Nearly $20 million in federal money is being awarded to two projects in Oregon — including one in Wallowa County — the state’s two U.S. senators announced Monday, July 10.

The Minam Conservation and Connectivity project in Wallowa County and the Tualatin Mountain Forest project in Multnomah County will share $19,999,000 through the Forest Legacy Program at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a press release. These projects are intended to help conserve and manage economically and ecologically significant forestlands in Oregon.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.