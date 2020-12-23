ENTERPRISE — A former Chieftain columnist has published her first book, which is a compilation of columns that ran for several years in Northeast Oregon newspapers.
Katherine Stickroth’s new book, “A Wallowa Gal,” is a collection of pieces the Enterprise writer had published in both the Chieftain and in The Observer in La Grande between 2015 and 2019 — columns she began to write about a year-and-a-half after she moved to Wallowa County.
The columns — of which there are more than 50 published in the book — delve into a range of topics, including what led her to Wallowa County, descriptors of the county and people, pieces on her dog, Petey, articles on veterans, and accounts of her late husband, Richard — who in the mid-’90s, before they were married, encouraged her in her writing.
“Over our time together, Richard really stayed on me to write,” she said. “I did publish some things here and there to see if it had any value. He was a writer when he lived in Oregon. He would (research) the diaries of the women on the Oregon Trail. He had a heart for...the pioneer women. He was bent on convincing me I was a good writer.”
It was in the aftermath of her husband’s passing in 2009 after a battle with cancer that, several years later, she decided to move to Northeast Oregon from Mississippi.
Stickroth said she struggled for years to regain her footing after Richard’s death. The couple had vacationed in Wallowa County in 2007 — a year before his cancer diagnosis — and intended to move there.
In 2013, she decided to revisit the area. A few months later, in early 2014, she made the cross-country move.
“I wanted to go back to where our last good memory was and see if I (could not) figure out what to do with myself,” Stickroth said.
A series of events she believes were not happenstance, but instead divinely appointed, resulted in her not only finding a place to live almost instantly, but getting plugged into the writing community in Wallowa County.
“It was obvious some doors were opening that I had not expected,” she said.
The columns became an outlet for her in dealing with her loss — even if that wasn’t a direct topic — and was one that readers began to resonate with.
“Really the book was me, I guess, maybe not overtly, but covertly trying to figure things out,” she said. “And most of the stories were funny. I was getting in the biggest messes.”
Those “messes,” though, led to her gaining more understanding.
“I had to do it with a sense of humor, or I would be crying all the time,” she said, adding that in the book, “there are several stories about my dog, there are a few about my husband, because in the background I was working through my grief.”
There also were many cultural and humorous encounters she had early on being, as she called herself, almost an “alien” as a Mississippi-city woman from the Bible Belt dropped into the county.
The title, and even one of the initial columns, explains one of these experiences when she was first called “a Wallowa gal.” She said the moniker was used — to her amusement having only been there a short time — because of her vehicle being plastered in cow manure.
“It evolved into funny instances and the people I met, and...local events,” she said.
She doesn’t plan for it to be her only book, either. She is considering a look at Wallowa County life through the eyes of her dog, Petey — who, she said, has an online blog more popular than her own — and a set of documents of her experience recovering from a serious brain injury in 2018.
As for what readers take away from her book?
“I hope they are entertained. I hope they are encouraged,” she said. “Life is hard. Find something to laugh about. And (for them) to know how grateful I am for my time in Wallowa County.”
