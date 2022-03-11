ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Elks recently held their 2021-22 Most Valuable Student Competition, and selected Willie Gibbs of Wallowa High School, and Alona Yost of Enterprise High School, as their 2022 Most Valuable Student Scholars.
Each student receives a $1,200 scholarship from Enterprise Lodge #1829 to use next fall for college.
Placing second, and receiving $800, are Aaron Guevara and Lannie Stonebrink, both of Enterprise High School.
All four students advanced to the Elks Northeast District Judging on Jan. 4, 2022, where first place receives $1,800, second place receives $1,600, and third place receives $1,400. Gibbs placed second in the boy’s competition for our district, receiving $1,600 additional dollars, and Yost placed second at district, also earning $1,600 additional dollars.
Both Gibbs’ and Yost’s applications advanced to the state competition in February, in Ashland. Because the 14 first-place district winners automatically advance to the Grand Lodge Scholarship contest, Oregon also is allowed to send an additional three applications to the Grand Lodge competition, so all second-place district winners are advanced to the state level for further judging. If they advance to the Grand Lodge level, they will join 486 other scholarship winners across the country, for a chance to earn a $50,000 scholarship for four years.
Gibbs is the son of Marvin and Jennifer Gibbs. He plans to attend the University of Idaho and study computer programing. Yost is the daughter of Tony and Donna Yost. She plans to attend Oregon State University and study chemical engineering. Stonebrink is the daughter of Melvin and Dena Stonebrink. She plans to attend Eastern Oregon University and study veterinary science. Guevara is the son of Aaron and Sasha Guevara. He plans to attend the University of Idaho and study communications.
Last year the Elks National Foundation provided more than $3.65 million in college scholarships to graduating seniors. This year’s amount will be similar, but as yet, is not known. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is second only to the federal government in scholarships awarded to seniors in high school.
