WALLOWA − When it comes to the annual Fourth of July Parade in Wallowa, Ruby Frazier has been an ever-present onlooker of the festivities throughout her 86 years living in the town.
"I've never missed any," Frazier said.
But for the first time, she will not be viewing the event as a spectator. She has been selected as the grand marshal of the parade by City Hall.
Always looking on from a parking spot at what used to be JNS Automotive Services, she has many fond memories of the event over the years, especially when it involved her children.
"This motorcycle bunch (of riders) went through, and my oldest boy had a bicycle," she said. "He turned his hat around backwards, and rode down Main Street with all those motorcycles on his bicycle."
She's always admired the amount of passion workers put into the occasion, saying, "Some of them they put a little heart and soul into it, (which) makes it good."
As someone who describes herself as a quiet person, it wasn't that shocking how she reacted to receiving the news.
"Total surprise; my first answer was no," she said.
She didn't think she deserved it, something that her daughter, Wendy McDaniel, vehemently disagrees with.
“She’s one of these people that always sits in the background and does amazing things," McDaniel said.
Despite Ruby's nervousness when it comes to the parade, her soft-spoken personality doesn't take away from the important role she has played in her family and the community. Having raised six children in Wallowa, she devoted a lot of time and energy to their upbringing.
“Somebody asked me if I raised a garden, and I said no I can’t keep up with my kids let alone a garden." she said.
When it came to her kids, Frazier always emphasized finishing high school even though she didn't graduate herself. Using her degree in "good common sense," she would reiterate this message to each of her sons and daughters.
"If you'll just stay in school until you're 18, whatever you do with your life after that is yours," she said. "But do it well."
Working 20 years at the Wallowa County Memorial Hospital before retiring, the 90-year-old Frazier now enjoys the quiet of town and makes sure to keep up with the lives of her 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Looking ahead to Independence Day, a very patriotic Frazier hopes that she will be ready to participate in the parade.
“If I can get over this nervousness, I’ll be fine,” she said.
