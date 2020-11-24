Free fishing is available throughout the state of Oregon this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28. According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, "This means no fishing licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation) are required to fish, crab, or clam."
For more information, visit: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/news/2020/11_Nov/112020b.asp
