ENTERPRISE — The Blue Mountain Small Business Development Center is offering a six-week Profit Mastery program at no charge, according to a press release.
The typical cost of this course is $895 but the class is being offered to the first 100 participants to register at no cost.
The class starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, and runs each Wednesday through Nov. 25. The live sessions last 20 to 30 minutes and are an introduction to the week’s module. From there, it’s self-paced to the participant’s schedule throughout the week. Anyone who can’t make it to the initial live sessions can get a recording by email.
Thanks to the Small Business Administration’s CARES Act funds, the BMCC SBDC has partnered with Profit Mastery and its founder, Steve LeFever, to bring the program that will help evaluate current business financial outlook, manage business by the numbers and provide the tools to focus on the growth and the increase in revenue and capital needed to be successful.
To register, reply with your name and contact number to Andrea Fowler at afowler@bluecc.edu, or call the SBDC office at 541-278-5833.
