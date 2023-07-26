JOSEPH — The Nez Perce Friendship Feast, a signature event during Chief Joseph Days, has a longstanding history of creating deeper friendships between descendants of the Nez Perce tribe and local people.
Jean Pekarek, one of the organizers of the feast, said the Nez Perce Friendship Feast got its start in 1988 when a member of the Umatilla Tribe thought of a way to build a stronger connection between Native tribes and locals.
Pekarek said the woman, Priscilla Craig, suggested a friendship feast in which tribal members would bring salmon and local residents could bring other food to go with the the meal.
Over the years, the friendship feast grew to include traditional dancing after the meal.
Now, 35 years after Craig came up with the idea for the feast, descendants of the original Wallowa Nez Perce Tribe still construct an encampment next to the rodeo grounds during Chief Joseph Days each year.
On Saturday, July 29 at about noon, hundreds of people will flock to the east side of the rodeo grounds to the encampment to experience the friendship feast for themselves around noon. The event kicks off after Saturday’s grand parade.
The feast typically attracts several hundred people each year, with a record 650 people attending in 2017.
Traditionally cooked salmon and Indian fry bread are the main dishes at the feast, but this year the Stangel Bison Ranch will be donating bison.
The public is invited to join in on the feast. While members of the public are invited to bring food to pair with the salmon, bison and Indian fry bread, that’s not required.
“People bring things like salads and just different things — community members and visitors both,” Pekarek said. “Of course visitors can’t cook when they are staying in a hotel, but they often bring something that just needs to be cut up, like watermelon.”
The rodeo continues to be the main attraction during during Chief Joseph Days, but Pekarek said the friendship feast offers visitors a chance to experience and learn about another culture.
“I think that people just wanted to connect more with the Native Americans who come here every year,” Pekarek said. “We live in a place where there is a lot of history with the people who were forced out (of their homeland). Community members like to learn more about the culture, and for visitors, it is the same thing. ... They don’t typically have opportunities for exposure to another culture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.