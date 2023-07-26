CJD Nez Perce Dance
Buy Now

On Saturday after the Chief Joseph Days parade, members of the Nez Perce Tribe offer a friendship feast, followed by dancing, as seen in this undated photo.

 Ellen Morris Bishop/Contributed Photo

JOSEPH — The Nez Perce Friendship Feast, a signature event during Chief Joseph Days, has a longstanding history of creating deeper friendships between descendants of the Nez Perce tribe and local people.

Jean Pekarek, one of the organizers of the feast, said the Nez Perce Friendship Feast got its start in 1988 when a member of the Umatilla Tribe thought of a way to build a stronger connection between Native tribes and locals.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.