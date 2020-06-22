ENTERPRISE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is now accepting nominations for county committee members and will do so through Aug. 1, according to a press release.
Currently serving on Wallowa County’s FSA committee are Chairman Bruce Lathrop, Kerrie Melville and Cody Bacon. Melville’s seat is up for election this year, according to Justin Faulhaber, acting county executive director.
He said one of the three-year positions is up for election each year. Bacon’s position is up for election in 2021 and Lathrop’s position in 2022. Also, each represents a specific region within Wallowa County.
Only producers whose farms are in the region — Melville’s this year — and who are involved with the FSA are eligible to vote, Faulhaber said.
Nationwide, more than 7,700 members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees. The committees are made of three to 11 members and typically meet once a month. Producers serving on the county committees play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency.
“It’s very unique in that the committee’s in charge of the office and handles decisions made,” Faulhaber said.
Election ballots will be mailed to eligible votes beginning Nov. 4.
