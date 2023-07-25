Henry Coughlan leans into the wind to gain all the aerodynamic advantage he can as he pilots the Josephy Center’s boat across the finish line to win the first M. Crow Seaflea Derby on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The derby was a fundraiser for youth mental health in Wallowa County.
Tyler Hays presents the winning trophy to Henry Coughlan, who was the pilot of the Josephy Center boat in the M. Crow Seaflea Derby at Wallowa Lake on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The derby raised over $6,200 for youth mental health.
Six tiny boats powered by electric trolling motors take off at the start of the M. Crow Seaflea Derby to raise money for youth mental health on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the north end of Wallowa Lake.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
WALLOWA LAKE — It was a wild race with boats reaching all of about 5 mph Saturday, July 22, as six homemade craft powered by mighty electric trolling motors “sped” from the boat dock at the north end of Wallowa Lake to raise money for youth mental health.
Sponsored by local businesses, the boats were piloted by amateur sailors to raise money for the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness’ youth mental health program.
Michael Junkins, chief operations officer of M. Crow in Lostine, and organizer of the first Seaflea Derby, said the effort raised $6,218 in donations. Some $1,315 came in from T-shirt and poster sales, $1,800 came from sponsors, with another $2,500 coming from sales at M. Crow and $603 in cash donations, he said.
Henry Coughlan of Joseph was the pilot of the winning boat, coming in about 15 feet ahead of his nearest competitor.
Introduced by Tyler Hays, owner of M. Crow, as “Cheating Henry,” Hays presented Coughlan with a homemade trophy and asked how he managed the astounding win. Hays and Junkins emphasized that the whole concept of the race was both to raise money and to have fun.
“What performance-enhancing narcotics did you take,” Hays asked in jest.
“Steroids,” Coughlan said.
Coughlan also said he bent forward and kept a low profile to improve his aerodynamics during the race.
“It might be that subtle difference,” Hays said.
Hays also promised a “full investigation” into allegations that the the race wasn’t entirely on the up-and-up — including an accusation from John Hillock, an electrician and owner of Enterprise Electric, whose granddaughter came in fourth.
“My grandpa said the race was rigged,” Ella Hillock said, getting laughs from the crowd — and from Grandpa Hillock.
Results of the competition were:
• Coughlan’s boat, sponsored by the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, finished in 24.14 minutes.
• Two boats tied for second: The boat piloted by Alden Brann for OK Theatre and the one piloted by Jill Wallace for 3V Ranch finished in 24.36.
• The boat piloted by Ella Hillock for Enterprise Electric finished in 24.44.
• The boat piloted by Miranda Phelps for JayZee Lumber finished in 24.62.
• Junkins said the Wellens General Contractors boat piloted by Luke Budge finished in 25.11 after a rocky start.
“Wellens had a steering malfunction but he put in a valiant effort,” Junkins said. “We’re going to do something special for him.”
Local businesses paid a sponsorship fee to get their names on a boat, and they assigned someone who weighed less than 150 pounds to pilot it, Junkins said.
A social event on Friday included a weigh-in to ensure that no driver tipped the scales at more than 150 pounds to make the race fair for everyone, though the weigh-in also was meant to be fun.
Race sponsors were Enterprise Electric, Wellens General Contractors, JayZee Lumber, OK Theatre, the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture and Teal Boutique, Junkins said.
Hays promised even more boats next year when the derby has its second run.
“Thank you all for putting your lives at risk for a good cause,” he said. “It’s funny because we’re racing at 5 mph. Like the pinewood derby for boats. It goes to a program that’s been funded by donations.”
