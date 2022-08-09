ENTERPRISE — For her final year in 4-H, Carrin Yaw put her dog, Cookie, through his paces at the 4-H Dog Show at the Wallowa County Fair.
“My mom thought I should do dog this year,” she said.
This is actually her second year in the Dog Show with 3-year-old Cookie is a Dutch shepherd, which is not unlike the more-common German shepherd.
According to a-z-animals.com, German shepherds are one of the most common and well-recognized dogs in the U.S. Although similar but a bit smaller, Dutch shepherds are rare in the U.S. and are mostly bred in the Netherlands. These breeds are similar in body shape, temperament and trainability. Both bred for herding, they’re brilliant, loyal dogs that can take on a range of jobs — but they must have something to occupy their minds and bodies.
A dog show can be just the ticket for a dog like Cookie.
“They’re a high-drive dog,” Yaw said.
And unlike livestock that get sold for slaughter at the end of a county fair, Cookie just reclaimed his place as the family pet.
Yaw said Cookie did pretty well in Saturday’s Dog Show, although the pair didn’t come out on top. She said he did “really good” in obedience
“It’s just something we do all the time,” she said. “It’s how we train.”
As dog and handler, the pair won a few ribbons. They won a red ribbon in the Beginner Novice Obedience Sr. category, reserve champion in the Agility Dog Sr. category and a red ribbon in the Beginner Novice Obedience Sr. category.
Yaw, who has been in 4-H since she was 9 years old, has had a variety of projects during her career. She’s raised and entered at the fair horses, swine, sheep, cows and done cooking, as well as dogs.
But seeing her 4-H project animals sold for slaughter doesn’t bother Yaw, who has become accustomed to their fate.
“That doesn’t bother me,” she said. “I’m selling a swine this year. It’s part of life. … If you know you’re going to sell that animal, it doesn’t bother me.”
In fact, it’s the cooking that she’ll be continuing with this fall in college. After graduating from Enterprise High School this spring, she’ll be studying culinary arts in Boulder, Colorado.
“This is my last year,” she said. “I’m going to move next week to go to college.”
The daughter of Craig and Kathleen Yaw of Enterprise, she’s ready to move on, having enjoyed her time in 4-H.
“It was fun while it lasted,” she said.
