Need an early Valentine's Day cupcake? Swing by the Wallowa Community Church Thursday, Feb. 11 between 3-5 p.m. for "The Power of Community Cupcake Sale, an event to not only take care of your sweet tooth, but help a Wallowa County family in need after they suffered the loss of a child.
Individual cupcakes cost $3, doubles cost $6 and a six-pack is $15. Cake pops are also available for $2.
