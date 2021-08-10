ENTERPRISE — Gas prices in Wallowa County have moved near $4 per gallon — a mark that, if hit, would be reached for the first time in about a decade.
But prices have backed off briefly — at least the county average has — as all-time records are in sight.
An update from AAA last week listed Oregon’s average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel at $3.754, which was 56 cents above the national average of $3.19 on Thursday, Aug. 5.
Oregon, in fact, has among the highest prices in the nation. Three states, California, Nevada and Hawaii, are above $4 per gallon, and Washington, Idaho and Utah are the only other states with higher prices than the Beaver State.
Fourteen states, almost all of them in the Southeast, had an average price below $3 per gallon at the time. Mississippi, at $2.792, is the lowest.
Oregon’s price has increased 21 cents per gallon in the past month, and is up more than $1 per gallon since this time last year.
Wallowa County briefly had the highest rate on average in Oregon, reaching $3.966 in mid July. That was more than six cents higher than Lake County, which was second at the time.
Wallowa County’s price has since dropped slightly to $3.864, putting it tied with Harney County as the 10th-highest in Oregon. Marion County, at $3.569, has the state’s cheapest fuel as of late last week.
According to Chieftain archives, the last time prices were above $4 in Wallowa County was in 2011. It also broke through that threshold in 2008.
According to OPIS research, the record reached in the county was $4.409 on July 15, 2008.
Prices for regular unleaded reached $3.999 in Enterprise in July, but have held there since, not yet inching past $4. They are $3.799 in both Joseph and Wallowa.
