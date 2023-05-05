1gov 6613.jpg

Gov. Tina Kotek, right, talks with Wallowa County Commissioner John Hillock during a meeting about the housing shortage with members of Wallowa Resources and other local officials Friday, May 5, 2023, in Enterprise.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE —"So," the governor of Oregon said as she sat down at a conference table in Wallowa Resources, "I hear you want to build some housing."

And for the next 45 minutes, Gov. Tina Kotek mostly listened as Wallowa County officials, staff members from the nonprofit organization Wallowa Resources and others talked about the shortage of affordable housing in the county.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.