WALLOWA — Not many people can say they’ve lived more than seven decades in one town — or their entire lives in one county — but Sandra Johnson can. And that’s at least part of the reason she’s being recognized as grand marshal of Wallowa’s Fourth of July Parade.
“Yes, they’ve so honored me,” she said. But she added: “There’s so many more people who should be honored.”
The unassuming grandmother who lives on Wallowa’s east edge hasn’t always lived there. Her family started in the Zumwalt Prairie and Chesnimnus areas and moved west.
County roots
“My grandfolks lived out on the Chesnimnus on the Zumwalt,” she said. “I was a Hinton. My grandfolks were Ed and Libby Hinton and she was also a Gill. The Gill brothers lived out on the Zumwalt. They built the first fire lookout tower out there. My grandfolks’ old house still stands out there. My dad built a little house right next to theirs.”
She said the house wasn’t much bigger than her current living room.
“Mom started teaching school when my brother started school — he was two years older than me,” she said. “She taught out at the Lewis School and then she went to Elk Mountain.”
Times were hard in those days, Johnson recalled.
“When my dad was born, my grandad lost everything,” she said. “He sold all his cattle and everything, but he wouldn’t let his land go. He took my grandma and brother and sister and they went down into the Snake River (Canyon) and my mother tied her sewing machine onto the horse. My dad rode in front and my aunt rode on the saddle behind and they went down over there. She said she just shut her eyes and kicked the horse and followed her up and down there. They stayed there for seven years on a ranch there on the Snake River, where they got their supplies from a boat from Lewiston until they built their stake up again. When they came out, Grandpa started with the cattle business again. They were down below where Hells Canyon Dam is now.”
From there, the move westward toward Wallowa began.
“When my folks settled in on Chesnimnus, then my mom went to teach at Elk Mountain and my dad, the next two years, Mom taught at Lostine and my dad lived out on Chesnimnus. But he said he wasn’t going to live out there by himself again, so we moved to Wallowa and I’ve been here ever since.”
She was about 16 when she moved to Wallowa.
Family in Wallowa
There, she met Aldon Eddie Johnson and the high school sweethearts married when she was 17.
“I decided I was going to get me through high school,” she said. “Life was fun and I had me a good life.”
Aldon spent most of his life as a logger and a cattle rancher.
Together they had six daughters.
“They were known as the Johnson girls,” Sandra said.
Like their parents, the Johnson girls went through Wallowa schools and graduated from Wallowa High School.
The daughters have produced 14 grandchildren, another six step-grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, Sandra said.
Aldon died in early December, and Sandra is still getting used to his being gone.
“It’s like he’s still here,” she said.
She spent 30 years working at Wallowa Food City and retired 18 years ago at age 67, she said.
Attached to the county
Sandra is firmly rooted to Wallowa and the county. She bristles at the thought of moving the county into Idaho.
“I kind of resent it when people want us to be Idahoans,” she said. “I’m an Oregonian born and bred and I want to die that way.”
Even if the west side has greater political power, she doesn’t mind.
“We’ve had a good life here. Western Oregon, they take good care of us up here,” she said. “Their tax money comes up here and takes care of us. When people say, ‘We don’t have a say,’ well, what would they change?”
She acknowledges that there are divisions between blue and red Oregon, but figures that’s just part of life.
“That’s the way we’re set up, right? Majority rules,” she said.
Independence Day
As for Independence Day, she’s inspired by it to show her patriotism.
“It’s a wonderful day. It’s fireworks and ‘Stars and Stripes Forever,’ and wave the flag and that’s the way it should be,” she said. “We love this country and we should do all that we can to make this a very special day and let our young people know it’s a special day, not one to feel bad about.”
Johnson said she feels that love right down to the local level.
“I do love the county. I like the people and I like the county,” she said. “I feel good here. I feel safe here. I’ve always felt safe here. Even though we lock up everything — I get my exercise walking back and getting the keys.”
She even has discovered over the course of her lifetime that there’s not much of a place that could be better.
“My family used to get a kick out of the fact that I never wanted to leave Wallowa,” she said. “Most people want to get out and see things. I was lucky. My mom, she took me on some trips to Europe, Australia and New Zealand, so I’ve seen some countries. I got a kick out of seeing Ireland and how green and beautiful it was. Then, we came back here and were driving up home and it was just as green and we thought we didn’t see anything any more beautiful than this on that whole trip. So that’s the way I feel about Wallowa and Wallowa County.”
