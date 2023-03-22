JOSEPH — A Pamona Grange fundraiser will be held Friday, March 31, at the Hurricane Creek Grange, at 82930 Airport Lane just outside of Joseph, according to a press release.
The Pamona is the collection of Granges in a designated area. In Wallowa County, that includes the Hurricane Creek Grange, the Southfork Grange in Lostine, the North End Grange in Flora and the Liberty Grange in Joseph.
The spaghetti feed and silent auction, scheduled from 4-6 p.m., is to help with the cost of recouping from damage caused over the winter at Liberty Grange.
Brinda Stanley, master of the Liberty Grange, said that during the winter someone turned on the furnace and burned up the full tank of heating oil. The heat caused flooding in the basement.
“We had 11 inches of water in the basement,” she said. “We don’t know who did it, but it’s going to be expensive to get us up and going again.”
She was unsure exactly how much the cost of the damage will total.
“I would imagine were pushing $5,000,” she said.
Cost for the dinner is $15 at the door for adults and half-price for children younger than 12.
The menu will include spaghetti, garlic bread and salad. Also to be included are Hurricane Creek’s famous pies.
For information, call Barbara McCormack at 541-605-8233.
