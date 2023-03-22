JOSEPH — A Pamona Grange fundraiser will be held Friday, March 31, at the Hurricane Creek Grange, at 82930 Airport Lane just outside of Joseph, according to a press release.

The Pamona is the collection of Granges in a designated area. In Wallowa County, that includes the Hurricane Creek Grange, the Southfork Grange in Lostine, the North End Grange in Flora and the Liberty Grange in Joseph.

