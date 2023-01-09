ENTERPRISE — A variety of grant-writing and project-development services are being offered by the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District staff, according to a press release.

Up to 20 hours of project- and organizational-development, grant-prospecting and writing and project administration services are being offered at no cost to cities, counties and nonprofit groups in the district's service area.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.