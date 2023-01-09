ENTERPRISE — A variety of grant-writing and project-development services are being offered by the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District staff, according to a press release.
Up to 20 hours of project- and organizational-development, grant-prospecting and writing and project administration services are being offered at no cost to cities, counties and nonprofit groups in the district's service area.
The services are being offered with funding from the Oregon Legislature and an Oregon foundation, the release stated.
The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District staff will provide services based on available staff time, an organization's readiness to proceed and the timing of grant deadlines.
“Our goal is to assist as many organizations as possible; however our funding is limited, so we may not be able to serve every eligible organization,” said Lisa Dawson, the district's executive director.
Funding from the Legislature supports services to city governments with populations under 2,500, counties with populations under 15,000 and special districts located in these same jurisdictions; the district will prioritize services to these eligible areas.
Jurisdictions and nonprofits should submit requests for services online at https://bit.ly/3R6nIZy. Staff will try to review requests within two weeks.
“After we review a request and make an initial assessment of readiness, we will determine whether our staff can meet your needs,” Dawson said. “We may also refer organizations to Sequoia Consulting for help to identify appropriate grant sources for a project or to prepare an organization to apply for and successfully manage a grant.”
