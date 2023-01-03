GreaterIdahoMap.jpg

A map from the Greater Idaho website shows 11 Oregon counties that have voted to consider joining Idaho. Wallowa County is next up to hold such a vote, if supporters of the measure submit enough valid signatures from registered voters to the county clerk's office. 

 Greater Idaho/Courtesy Map

ENTERPRISE — Once again, secessionist stirrings are rising in an effort to pull Wallowa County out of Oregon and join it with neighboring Idaho.

The Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho movement is hoping the third time’s the charm in Wallowa County by circulating petitions in the county that could force a Greater Idaho initiative onto the May 2023 ballot.

