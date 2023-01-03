ENTERPRISE — Once again, secessionist stirrings are rising in an effort to pull Wallowa County out of Oregon and join it with neighboring Idaho.
The Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho movement is hoping the third time’s the charm in Wallowa County by circulating petitions in the county that could force a Greater Idaho initiative onto the May 2023 ballot.
If enough signatures are found to be valid and the measure passes, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners would be required to meet twice a year to consider whether it’s in the county’s best interests to join Idaho or to remain in Oregon.
Mike McCarter, of La Pine, who heads the movement, said late Monday, Jan. 2, he expects signature-gatherers will be turning in the petition to the Wallowa County clerk’s office “in a few days.”
He said the minimum number of signatures needed is 269, though supporters plan to submit 338 to ensure there are sufficient valid signatures. He said the deadline to submit the signatures to get the measure on the May ballot is mid-February.
Wallowa County Clerk Sandy Lathrop said Tuesday that the actual number of signatures needed is only 186.
“So far, 11 Eastern Oregon counties have voted for the movement’s ballot measures,” according to a Dec. 29 press release. “The movement proposes to add 15 conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho to move the border.”
In 2020, the measure in Wallowa County narrowly failed, receiving 2,478 “yes” votes and 2,519 “no” votes. Another measure failed to pass in May 2022.
In 2020, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners agreed it would comply with the voters’ wishes and consider the county’s best interests in any potential border shift.
The ballot measures considered in Wallowa County and approved in the 11 other counties only require their county commissioners to consider the best interests of their counties. Any actual move of the state borders would have to pass another vote of the people, the legislatures of Oregon and Idaho and of Congress.
The basic argument behind the Greater Idaho movement is that Eastern Oregon counties are vastly different than the more urban counties in Western Oregon. Supporters say Idaho would be a better fit for Eastern Oregon counties — politically, economically and culturally.
A press release announcing the Wallowa County signature drive said that the Greater Idaho effort also has support from people in the urban Northwestern Oregon counties that would be left behind.
“The purpose of the initiatives is to show state legislators that voters want them to begin talks with Idaho to move the border,” according to the movement’s website, greateridaho.org. The press release said Greater Idaho supporters are asking legislators to hold hearings on a proposed bill to invite Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on the idea of moving the border. The press release said that a January 2022 SurveyUSA poll showed that 68% of Northwestern Oregon voters thought that the Oregon Legislature should hold hearings on the idea, with 20% opposed.
“Western Oregon would be free of our interference if they stopped holding eastern Oregon captive and let our communities join Idaho,” said Matt McCaw, a spokesman for the Greater Idaho movement. “If Oregon had let Harney County go when it voted for our measure, then a Harney County judge wouldn’t have blocked Oregon’s gun-control initiative from going into effect statewide. Now, his injunction might stand for a couple years while he decides the case. Harney County is ranchland, and Portland is not. It doesn’t make sense for these two cultures to be dictating policy to each other,”
However, McCarter said, even discussing the bill could be unlikely in Salem.
“In most of the governors’ debates this year, all three candidates were asked about Greater Idaho or the urban/rural divide and they all answered, ‘something needs to be done about it,’” McCarter said in an email. “Now that the election is over, guess what? Most of the legislators at the Capitol don’t care to talk about it and we have heard that the House Democrat Caucus informed their members that it will not be talked about (no House hearings) during this session. Does that support what we have been hearing from Eastern Oregon citizens? They don’t care about our issues or concerns about future legislation.”
