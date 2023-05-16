A ballot measure to compel Wallowa County commissioners to discuss, twice a year, the merits of aligning the county with Idaho held a narrow lead in election returns Tuesday, May 16, but the race was too close to call.
As of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Measure 32-007 had attracted 1,721 "yes" votes, but also 1,700 "no" votes — a margin of 21 votes, or less than a percentage point.
A final determination might not come for another week, as Oregon law allows ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted if they arrive at elections offices within seven days.
If the measure succeeds, Wallowa County would join 11 other Oregon counties that have passed similar measures.
A similar measure was defeated in 2020 by a narrow margin in Wallowa County.
Proponents of the Move Oregon's Border effort say state government, dominated by the state's urban centers, is increasingly out of touch with rural Oregon — politically, culturally and economically. It would make more sense, proponents say, for rural Oregon counties to align themselves with conservative Idaho.
Opponents say the idea of relocating the state's borders is fraught with unanticipated consequences and could end up increasing the tax burden for residents forced to become residents of Idaho, which has a sales tax. Other opponents said the move could weaken Wallowa County's health care system.
Even some proponents of the border move say it's a long shot — such a relocation would require approval of both the Oregon and Idaho legislatures and the U.S. Congress. Instead, they say the movement is intended to send a message to state officials and lawmakers in Salem that the opinions of Eastern Oregonians must be listened to and taken into account.
Turnout in Tuesday's election, most likely stoked by the Greater Idaho measure, unofficially was 54.5%, a remarkable number for an off-year election. By contrast, county turnout in the May 2021 election was 32.5%.
