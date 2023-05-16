1Courthouse 9846.jpg
If the Greater Idaho ballot measure passes, Wallowa County commissioners twice each year would discuss whether the interests of the county would be served by aligning the county to Idaho. 

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

A ballot measure to compel Wallowa County commissioners to discuss, twice a year, the merits of aligning the county with Idaho held a narrow lead in election returns Tuesday, May 16, but the race was too close to call.

As of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Measure 32-007 had attracted 1,721 "yes" votes, but also 1,700 "no" votes — a margin of 21 votes, or less than a percentage point. 

