An effort to encourage a conversation about Greater Idaho between the Idaho and Oregon legislatures is moving ahead in the Idaho House of Representatives but is still before a Senate committee in Oregon. 

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.

The bill was then read on the floor of the House. A full hearing before the Idaho House's State Affairs Committee was scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13 at 9 a.m.

