WALLOWA COUNTY — Proponents of the Greater Idaho movement are again making a push to add Wallowa County to the fold.
Organizers announced Thursday, April 7, that Wallowa County Clerk Sandy Lathrop approved circulation of a petition to get the Greater Idaho ballot initiative in front of voters during the November general election.
The group needs to gather 242 valid signatures and submit them to Lathrop by Aug. 10 to garner a spot on the Nov. 8 ballot. According to information on the website greateridaho.org, the group's goal is to gather 295 signatures.
"It's a percentage of the amount of people that actually voted for the (governor race) back in 2018" in the county, said Lathrop, who approved the petition April 3. That year is chosen, she added, because it was the most recent year that a governor was elected to a full term.
The clerk added it's a pretty simple procedure on her end. She received several forms from the petition-seekers, then just had to verify the content.
"I double-check to make sure that everything (is OK) — a lot of I's are dotted, T's are crossed (and that it) conforms to the regulations," she said.
Should the ballot initiative make it to voters and pass in November, it would require the county commissioners to meet twice annually "to discuss the issue of moving the Oregon/Idaho border to include rural Oregon into Idaho," according to a press release. The measure is almost verbatim the one that Wallowa County residents turned away by just 41 votes in the 2020 general election, as that measure would have required commissioners meet three times a year.
According to text of the petition, the commissioners would be required to meet on the fourth Wednesday of each February and August.
Presently, eight counties have approved Greater Idaho ballot measures: Baker, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Lake, Malheur, Sherman and Union counties, with approval rates ranging from 51% to 74%. Three additional counties — Douglas, Josephine and Klamath counties — are slated to vote in May.
All told, the group is targeting part or all of 22 counties across Eastern and Southern Oregon to become part of the Greater Idaho movement.
Mike McCarter, the leader of the Greater Idaho-Move Oregon's Border movement, said Wallowa County's 2020 vote was close in spite of voters not knowing some of the benefits of a border move.
“We hardly spent anything on our 2020 campaign, and voters didn’t even know what they were voting on," he said in a press release. "This year voters will get a better chance to hear about how much better Idaho’s low-tax, conservative governance is than Oregon’s governance.”
McCarter added in the release that the culture of Eastern Oregon better fits with the culture of Idaho.
“The location of state borders is arbitrary. The current location of the Oregon/Idaho border doesn’t match the real cultural boundary," he said. "The majority of southern and eastern Oregon votes for conservative governance like Idaho has. It’s better to move the border than to ask all of those half a million Oregonians to move to Idaho."
To view the petition, visit www.greateridaho.org/petitions-to-put-greater-idaho-on-the-ballot.
