ENTERPRISE — It was a civil discussion — not civil war — that took place Wednesday, Aug. 23, when Wallowa County residents gathered for the first discussion with the county commissioners about possibly moving the state's border to make the county part of Idaho.

Many of the participants said the issue was more that they feel misrepresented in Salem and less that they want to become Idahoans.

Correction

The original version of this story misstated the year in which Wallowa County voters approved a ballot measure calling for the county commissioners to discuss the Move Oregon's Border movement as it pertains to the county. The measure passed in 2023. The story has been corrected.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.