ENTERPRISE — The 107th year of Rotary International is proving to be a special one for the Rotary Club of Wallowa County.
Stacy Green, the president of Rotary Club of Wallowa County, attended the annual Rotary International Convention from June 3-9 at the Houston Convention Center in Texas. It marked the first convention — which rotates sites around the world — since 2019 because of the global pandemic.
“The convention brings the 1.5 million Rotarians from around the world together,” Green said. “It really shows when we come together we multiply our impact, and that impact becomes significant.”
Green met, learned from and shared the message of Eastern Oregon with the 11,000 people who attended the event, down from a typical 25,000. She met with individuals from Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, India, Taiwan, Mongolia, Nepal, Japan, Mexico, Canada and the United States.
Green is presenting about her experiences at the convention during the rotary club’s installation banquet on June 29. For more information, email Green at srgreen@eoni.com.
“Where else would I be able to make those kinds of international connections, and by the time I left I had invitations to stay with people in Iceland, Mexico, Taiwan and other places,” she said.
Some of the challenges talked about were similar to what Green sees in Wallowa County, while others were basic human needs like supplying feminine hygiene products.
“It is a huge barrier for girls and women that forces them not to go to school or work because they have no ability to manage it,” she said.
Green participated in morning general sessions with speakers that included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarth; director of polio eradication for the World Health Organization Dr. Hamid Jafari; astronaut Charles Duke, who went to the moon on Apollo 16; and Bruktawit Tigabua, a social entrepreneur who created a groundbreaking educational children’s television program in Ethiopia that has been scaled to reach millions of children in Africa and beyond.
Afternoon breakout sessions focused on topics of interest from how to build a stronger club to how to mobilize resources at the local club level to help address the opioid addiction crisis.
Green said attending the convention illustrated the impact that working together can have.
“The Wallowa club raised about $3,500 for Ukraine, which was then sent to the district level to become $118,000, and that was sent to the Rotary clubs in Poland and that became $15 million,” she said.
Getting and keeping the younger generation engaged both in Rotary and their communities was another consistent topic of discussion. Rotary has made an effort to have options for high school students and young professionals to interact and engage with clubs before becoming rotary members. It has led to an increase of 14,000 members globally.
Because of her experience, Green said she is going to propose that the Wallowa County club help all future presidents attend the international convention.
