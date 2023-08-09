The storm heavily damaged the exterior of the Daggett residence. A year later, officials say Wallowa still is about a year away from having all the necessary repairs finished. Memories of the devastating storm will last much longer.
Three of the hailstones that pummeled Wallowa on Aug. 11, 2022 are seen in this photo.
Alyssa Werst Daggett/Contributed Photo
The windshields in two of the Daggetts' vehicles were caved in by the hailstones on Aug. 11, 2023.
Alyssa Werst Daggett/Contributed Photo
Hailstones on Aug. 11, 2023 shredded the siding on the Daggetts' hot tub.
Alyssa Werst Daggett/Contributed Photo
I ended up going home from work early on Aug. 11. My 5-month-old baby and I were not feeling well, so we just laid low for the day.
That afternoon, my husband had called me from his job in Island City and said that they just had around quarter-sized hail. He had asked me to cover up the tomatoes with a tarp, and we also discussed moving my car in the carport, as there was only room for one vehicle.
Shortly after I had moved the car, the first piece of hail hit my garage. It hit so hard that it seemed like when it ricocheted off of the roof it hit my house with more force.
Within minutes it was complete chaos.
My daughter and I were outside on the porch. I didn’t realize the size or the damage the hail was going to produce until I started noticing the siding on my hot tub was being shredded and pieces of wood were flying.
We went in the house and that’s when I started to panic. I wasn’t sure where I needed to be in my house in case the glass started breaking. When I looked out my front door I could see the windshields of our pickups were caving in.
The sound of the storm still haunts me, as it was loudest I have heard from a local storm.
After what felt like 15 minutes we went outside to access the damage. In the end, insurance totaled our Jeep, and camper trailer, fixed two of our pickups, and we are still awaiting repair to our siding and roofing.
I still want to thank everyone who chipped in to help clean up, and who is still supporting Wallowa through this one year later.
