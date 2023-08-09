As we approach the first anniversary of the devastating storm in Wallowa, a few reflections on that day.
It was a muggy, cloudy day with some thunder activity. I was working on an old building on the truck route, pleased that I had finally covered the roof with a 60 foot by 40 foot tarp to keep it relatively dry.
I stepped outside to watch the lightning activity in the clouds for a few minutes.
After returning inside I noticed the wind had picked up and I heard the tarp tapping on the roof. Assuming the wind was causing the tarp tapping I went about the task at hand.
Within a very short time, a minute or less, however, the wind had increased significantly and the roof tapping became a deafening roar; looking toward the door I saw hail, driven by hurricane-force winds and increasing in size as the seconds passed.
The noise was deafening and suddenly baseball-size hail began penetrating the roof. I made a quick retreat to the front of the building, where I knew the roof was in better shape, providing better protection, and watched as the icy missiles by the hundreds demolished the roof.
Within minutes the hail stopped and a deluge of rain came pouring into the building. The power went out, leaving the building in darkness so I decided to exit through the back door and make my escape through the torrent from above. The wind continued unabated.
When I reached my pickup, I realized just how devastating this storm had been as the wind quickly subsided and we were left with apocalyptic damage throughout our little town. Nothing, no structure, no vehicle, no plant nor tree was left untouched.
Driving around town reminded me of the aftermath of terrorist bombings which I witnessed in my youth growing up in Northern Ireland.
By the grace of God no human lives were lost but the mental scars remain for many.
