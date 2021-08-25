LA GRANDE — Hancock Forest Management lands in Northeast Oregon are reopened to day use only as of Tuesday, Aug. 24, as fire restrictions have eased slightly in Northeast Oregon.
Motorized vehicles are allowed only on main rocked roads without vegetation outside of travel management areas.
Hancock lands in Northeastern Oregon had closed in July due to extreme fire danger. The change applies to Hancock properties in the Shamrock, Whiskey Creek, Noregaard, Little Catherine Creek, Meacham travel management areas and any other Hancock properties enrolled in the A&H program in Northeast Oregon.
With this year's extreme fire danger, hunters, anglers and others heading outdoors are reminded to "know before you go" and check for access restrictions due to fire danger. Usually, smoking and off-road driving is prohibited; vehicles are required to carry a gallon of water or fully charged 2.5 pound fire extinguisher and shovel when off state highway or county roads, and campfires are prohibited or restricted.
The Oregon Department of Forestry public fire restrictions map is a good source of info, https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/Firerestrictions/PFR.html or check with the land manager where you are headed.
For more information about recreation on Hancock Forest Management lands, visit https://www.hancockrecreation.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.