WALLOWA — A pilot program by Hancock Forest Management on some of its Northeastern Oregon campsites is receiving an overall positive response.
The natural resource group started researching fee camping in 2019, and in that summer and the spring of 2020, began charging rental fees on a handful of its sites for overnight use, according to region manager Joe Justice.
Currently, there are 22 sites enrolled through the camping reservation company Hip Camp.
Justice said in an email to the Chieftain that since 2017, “Hancock Natural Resource Group’s NE Oregon forests have been a part of the Access and Habitat Program through Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). This has allowed Hancock to maintain open recreational access to the public while still maintaining safety protocols on our property and meeting our fiduciary responsibility to our clients.”
Justice said that in 2019, Hancock began researching fee-use camping “with the idea that they would be primarily used by hunters during archery season starting in September through rifle season ending in November.”
“The original pilot program’s goal was to gain a better understanding of what hunter’s desired in a campsite, what the price point should be, and the amenities we would want to provide,” Justice said. “The intent of this program is to enhance a hunter’s experience by providing the opportunity to drive into and park their vehicle in an area that has no drive-in access for day use, and allow hunters to take better advantage of early hours in the day to start their hunt.”
Justice said all the sites Hancock rented in 2021 were in the Sled Springs hunting unit north of Wallowa.
“Historically, there were campsites on the property. Therefore, we opted to select those historical locations for our sites as we knew they were more likely to be used,” he said of which sites Hancock elected to rent out. “Prices were set on presumed desirability of each site, and the amount of people that each site could hold. The highest priced sites are located inside the vehicle travel management area, which allows a camper to drive to the campsite but not hunt in a motor vehicle. Many of the sites are very large and can accommodate many campers. These large sites are priced higher for this reason. We did learn in the pilot that hunters desired lower price points for smaller groups. Based on that feedback, we now have several sites for rent that are smaller and at a lower price point.”
The prices of the 22 sites, according to hipcamp.com, range from $35 per night to as much as $300 per night at two locations — Mud Springs and Howard Butte. Half the sites run for $75 or less a night, and nine of those run for $50. Seven more sites are at $100.
Price has been the most-discussed point with users, Justice said, but on the whole the project, he said, has been well-received.
“In general, the feedback has been positive,” he said. “Most feedback we have received has been on price. Last year, we offered larger sites that could accommodate more people at a higher price point. However, some have indicated that they would prefer smaller campsites at a lower price. Based on that feedback, we have added those types of sites to the program to better accommodate user’s needs.”
The sites are still free for day use. Hancock does monitor the sites, and will ask someone camping overnight who hasn’t made a reservation to make one or leave.
“Hancock managed lands are private property. Unlike most private property in Oregon, our lands are open to the public for a variety of recreational activities. If a member of the public chooses to disregard the rules we have in place that help maintain safety on our lands and for our recreational users, we can take legal action if necessary. This is extremely rare. Most members of the public are respectful and appreciate the opportunity to recreate on our properties.”
Hancock is still processing feedback on the sites to determine how it will handle them in the future.
“As we receive feedback on our sites, we will be able to adjust to meet the needs and wants of those using the sites,” Justice said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.