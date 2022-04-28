SALEM — State Sen. Bill Hansell (R-Athena) has been appointed to the Oregon Cultural Trust board of directors by Senate President Peter Courtney.
Hansell, a third-term senator who represents District 29 in Eastern Oregon, fills a spot held previously by Cliff Bentz, who now is the 2nd District Representative in the U.S. House.
“It's an honor to serve on the Cultural Trust Board of Directors,” Hansell said in a press release. “I am excited for the opportunity and the work we will be able to accomplish.”
A second appointee to the board, Rep. John Lively (D-Springfield), has ties to the region. Lively was born in La Grande and lived in Wallowa County before his family moved West in 1963. Lively, a former Springfield mayor who has been in the Legislature since 2012, was appointed by former House Speaker Tina Kotek, replacing former Rep. Margaret Doherty.
“Cultural arts are an important part of the quality of life in every Oregon community,” Lively said. “It is an honor to serve on the Cultural Trust Board which supports efforts to sustain and enhance offerings throughout our state.”
Hansell and Lively both will "serve in an advisory, ex officio non-voting capacity per the Cultural Trust statute," according to the release.
“We are extremely proud that two such passionate and dedicated Legislators have committed their talents to the Cultural Trust,” Niki Price, chair of the Cultural Trust Board, said in the release. “We welcome their breadth of experience and expertise and know they will make substantial contributions to our work in protecting and strengthening Oregon culture.”
The trust was established in 2001 by the state Legislature as an "ongoing funding engine" for arts and culture in Oregon. Residents gave a record $5.55 million to the trust in 2021.
