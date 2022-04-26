WALLOWA — Sara Hayes was interviewed by Wallowa students during the process of being ultimately named Wallowa junior high and high school principal.
That experience, she said, helped shape her view of the role she will be officially stepping into July 1.
"In that, I really took away or walked away feeling like we need to tell their stories, to show their greatness," Hayes said. "I think Wallowa doesn't get as much limelight or attention as the other two (county high schools, Joseph and Enterprise). What I walked away with is how great these kids are, but (they need) help (and) support to show their greatness."
The Wallowa School Board named Hayes as their selection as the next principal April 14. She has been operating in tandem with Rollie Marshall as the interim principal, spending a day a week in the role.
It's a homecoming of sorts for Hayes, who began in education with Wallowa Head Start, and said she had "been in the early-childhood field I think eight (to) 10 years." She said in that time she saw importance in the intersection of family, community and education.
Hayes went on to earn her master's degree in elementary education, according to a press release from the school and "soon after enrolled in the Educational Leadership Principal Licensure program through Lewis and Clark College where she expanded her experience into 7-12th grade at both Joseph Charter School" and into her role in recent weeks as Wallowa interim principal.
She joins Wallowa at a time when the school has momentum, she said, not only as a level of normalcy returns with the ebb of the two-year COVID-19 pandemic, but also with Wallowa's recent reaccreditation scores. The school was rated by Cognia with a score of 362 on a scale of 100-400, and had the highest possible ranking on 25 of 30 rated categories.
"We're the only school out of the county that is accredited," she said. "I think the whole process (is) really insightful to see what are our strengths. We have a lot. … That for sure is part of the momentum."
She added as the school comes out of the pandemic that it's important to look at the lessons from those two years.
"I feel like we're rebounding into a positive space," she said.
She described a "feeling" in the atmosphere of the school — including during a recent field trip — as playing a key role in her decision to apply for the position.
"I think that the kids and the staff, the feel that is Wallowa and how unified the staff are in supporting our kids. I think for me, just being in there and feeling it. It's one thing to hear it, but to feel that energy, is definitely what did it for me."
Hayes said she's carrying a high level of excitement for her new role, and hopes to not only tell students' stories, but put students in a position where the story is one of success.
"What's really resonated with me is we want to build those experiences so they can better know when they head out of high school what they want to do," she said.
