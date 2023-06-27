The exterior of Wallowa Memorial Hospital is seen in this file photo. The Wallowa County Health District Board of Directors on Monday, June 26, 2023 approved a wage adjustment for employees meant to aid with recruitment and retention efforts.
In an effort to keep salaries at Wallowa Memorial Hospital and its clinics competitive, the county’s health board has approved a market rate adjustment that will benefit about 70% of its employees and cost about $330,000.
At its meeting on Monday, June 26, the board of directors of the Wallowa County Health Care District unanimously approved the wage adjustments after hearing a report from Anna Hayter, the hospital’s human resources director, and hospital CEO Larry Davy.
The wage increases will come on top of a 5.1% cost-of-living adjustment the board approved for all employees earlier this year.
Hayter said she and other hospital officials recently examined data from a variety of sources to try to keep Wallowa Memorial’s salaries competitive. She said the analysis showed that a salary adjustment was necessary in terms of recruiting new workers — and, more importantly — retaining current employees. She noted that it’s not uncommon for the cost of recruiting a new nurse to run into the six figures.
With those sorts of numbers in mind, board members thought the additional money needed for the wage adjustment was a good investment.
“You can pay them more now, or you can pay them much more later,” said Nick Lunde, the board chair.
Added board member Sue Coleman: “I don’t think the amount ($330,000) is all that much.”
The hospital and its clinics have about 240 employees.
In other business at the meeting:
• Board members authorized Lunde to negotiate a contract extension with Davy. Earlier this year, Davy announced his retirement, and the board hired Dan Grigg, the leader of the Harney District Hospital in Burns, as his replacement. Grigg is scheduled to start work at Wallowa Memorial on Sept. 11, and Davy has agreed to stay on until then. Lunde said the 10-week extension for Davy would be at or below his current rate; Davy is paid $280,000 a year.
• Board members authorized four capital requests: $135,000 for a new lab chemistry analyzer to replace a unit that is showing its age; $31,786 for an uninterruptible power source unit to protect the hospital’s CT scanner in the event of power outages; $4,529 to cover change orders at a new parking structure near the hospital; and $306,310 to cover change orders related to the hospital’s new clinic in Wallowa.
• The board approved a district budget of about $57.7 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2023. The board set the district levy at $1.497 per every $1,000 of assessed value; that’s the levy’s current rate. The property tax levy raises about $1 million a year. The owner of a home with an assessed value of $300,000 pays about $450 in property taxes for the district each year.
Mike McInally is the editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.
