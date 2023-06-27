Wallowa Memorial Hospital

The exterior of Wallowa Memorial Hospital is seen in this file photo. The Wallowa County Health District Board of Directors on Monday, June 26, 2023 approved a wage adjustment for employees meant to aid with recruitment and retention efforts.

In an effort to keep salaries at Wallowa Memorial Hospital and its clinics competitive, the county’s health board has approved a market rate adjustment that will benefit about 70% of its employees and cost about $330,000.

At its meeting on Monday, June 26, the board of directors of the Wallowa County Health Care District unanimously approved the wage adjustments after hearing a report from Anna Hayter, the hospital’s human resources director, and hospital CEO Larry Davy.

