Wallowa County voters appear to have rebuffed challenges to three incumbents on the Wallowa County Health Care Board of Directors in the May 16 election.
In unofficial results released on Tuesday night, each incumbent — Adrian Harguess, Susan Coleman and Nancy Crenshaw — enjoyed sizable leads over their opponents.
Members of the Wallowa County Health Care Board of Directors govern the county's public health care district, which includes Wallowa Memorial Hospital and its clinics.
Typically, these races don't draw much attention, but this year three challengers emerged to face off against the incumbents seeking fresh four-year terms.
In general, the incumbents and challengers agreed that the health care district has provided excellent service to patients. The incumbents pointed to a string of accomplishments by the district. Challengers cited their experience in health care and some said the board needed to exercise greater oversight over the district and its leaders.
In Position 1, incumbent Adrian Harguess, a commercial loan officer for Community Bank, had 1,819 votes. His opponent, Keith Graham, a retired medical doctor, had 993 votes.
In Position 2, incumbent Susan Coleman, a retired U.S. Postal Service employee, led challenger Severin Knudsen, a veterinarian and owner of Enterprise Animal Hospital, by a 2,123-to-849 vote margin.
And in Position 5, incumbent Nancy Crenshaw, a retired special-education teacher, tallied 2,320 votes to challenger Tim Funk's 603.
Two incumbents, board chair Nick Lunde and Kate Loftus, are not up for reelection until May 2025.
Unofficial turnout in Tuesday's election was 54.5%, a substantial boost over the 32.5% turnout in the May 2021 election in Wallowa County.
Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.
