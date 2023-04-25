ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Health Care District Board of Directors approved a 5.1% cost of living adjustment to its unionized workers at its meeting on Monday, April 24.

The district’s contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees already called for a 3.5% cost-of-living increase, but Wallowa Memorial Hospital CEO Larry Davy told the board that the actual rate of inflation has been higher than that. Davy said the hospital watches the Western Region Consumer Price Index and had anticipated and budgeted for a 6% increase.

