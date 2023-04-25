ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Health Care District Board of Directors approved a 5.1% cost of living adjustment to its unionized workers at its meeting on Monday, April 24.
The district’s contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees already called for a 3.5% cost-of-living increase, but Wallowa Memorial Hospital CEO Larry Davy told the board that the actual rate of inflation has been higher than that. Davy said the hospital watches the Western Region Consumer Price Index and had anticipated and budgeted for a 6% increase.
But Davy said that the actual inflation rate for the Western Region CPI for the 12 months ending in March of this year came in at 5.1.%
Davy said that workers represented by the union had indicated they would be satisfied with the 5.1% cost of living increase, if the board also was good with that increase.
The board was.
“I was actually afraid it was going to be a lot higher than that earlier this year, so 5.1 sounds reasonable to me,” said Nick Lunde, the board’s chair.
Davy said that the additional increase also was important for the hospital’s ability to recruit and retain employees.
The total cost of the increase, which will go into effect in July 2023, is about $700,000, but the hospital isn’t on the hook for the entire amount.
The hospital operates on the cost-based model, which means that Medicare and Medicaid reimburse it for care provided based on the actual cost of care, including wages. Since the hospital’s payer mix is about 70% Medicare and Medicaid, a portion of the wage increase would be reimbursed by those programs as a reflection of the cost of care, leaving the real cost to the hospital in the $200,000 range.
The union represents 27 staff members at the hospital.
In other business at the Monday meeting:
• Lunde offered an update on the search for a successor to Davy, who plans to retire on June 24. Applications for the job still are coming in, Lunde said, and the board plans to interview an external applicant next week. “We’re taking our time and we want to make sure that we’re making the right choice,” he said.
• The board approved a capital expense of $16,788 to run electricity to a newly completed parking garage.
The board holds its regular meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. in the hospital’s conference room, 601 Medical Parkway in Enterprise. The meetings are open to the public, except for matters discussed in executive sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.