ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Health Care District Board of Directors has approved a 5.1% cost of living adjustment for its employees at Wallowa Memorial Hospital and its clinics.

The board took the action at its meeting on Monday, April 24.

Correction

The original version of this article did not make it clear that the 5.1% cost-of-living adjustment approved by the Wallowa County Health Care Board of Directors applies to all employees at Wallowa Memorial Hospital and its clinics and not just those represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.