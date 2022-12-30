Editor's Note

This is the first in a series of Chieftain stories asking Wallowa County luminaries about their hopes, fears and personal goals for 2023. 

ENTERPRISE — The arrival of a new year means largely the same dedication to quality as in the past for Wallowa County’s health care professionals, while they seek ways to improve on that care.

That was the sense from county health care professionals who answered  questions submitted to them from the Chieftain about the outlook for 2023. Larry Davy, CEO of Wallowa Memorial Hospital; Nic Powers, CEO of Winding Waters Clinic; and Chantay Jett, executive director of the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, responded.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.