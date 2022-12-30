ENTERPRISE — The arrival of a new year means largely the same dedication to quality as in the past for Wallowa County’s health care professionals, while they seek ways to improve on that care.
That was the sense from county health care professionals who answered questions submitted to them from the Chieftain about the outlook for 2023. Larry Davy, CEO of Wallowa Memorial Hospital; Nic Powers, CEO of Winding Waters Clinic; and Chantay Jett, executive director of the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, responded.
Hopes for the future
Davy confirmed this, saying the hospital expects “to continue to provide premier care to the residents and visitors of Wallowa County.”
But he’s working on new elements for the hospital.
“We are constantly strategizing to bring the services our community needs locally, and 2023 will be no different,” he said. “We will further increase access to affordable health care by opening a new state-of-the-art medical clinic in Wallowa early in the year. We hope to decrease travel time for our community members who need joint replacements by launching a new service line in our surgery department. We hope to increase our community’s general health and well-being by broadening our Community Health classes, offerings and education. We hope to continue to deliver the award-winning care that Wallowa County has known for generations by planning and strategizing how to overcome the monumental regulatory, legislative and financial hurdles that health care as an industry (especially in the state of Oregon) is currently facing.”
Powers, too, hopes to keep up the care offered by the clinic in 2023.
“My greatest hope is that our amazing patients will get the care they need, when and where they need it,” he said. “Modern health care requires teamwork, and our award-winning team will continue working hard to provide comprehensive, empowering, person-centered care.”
While still focused on continuing quality care and improving it in 2023, Jett had a little different approach.
“I would say the most exciting prospects … for 2023 would be implementation of the zero suicide model; a systemwide, organizational commitment to safer suicide care,” she said. “Zero suicide is based on the realization that people experiencing suicidal thoughts and urges often fall through the cracks in a sometimes fragmented and distracted health care system.”
She also hopes to see progress on post-medical care.
“Creating and constructing several transitional housing units for people coming out of or going into a higher level of care” are crucial, she said. “Stable housing plays a vital role in people's recovery from substance use disorders.”
Greatest dreads
But all three recognize that reality may get in the way of their hopes.
As CEO, Davy well recognizes the financial aspects of running a hospital.
“Staggering increases in costs of labor and supplies, coupled with flat net revenue, is an issue throughout hospitals nationally, and in Oregon,” he said. “Oregon hospitals have lost a staggering amount of money in 2022. Fortunately, fiscal strength has been a focal point for Wallowa Memorial Hospital, and in 2022 we were able to pay off the mortgage debt early, incurred from building the new hospital, which has put us in a better position to deal with decreasing operating margins.
But he added that "this trend isn’t something any organization can sustain long term without major adjustments and changes. We are facing legislation from the state of Oregon that would further stifle local control of how we operate, which makes us concerned about costs and timely access to care for our patients — two things that would negatively impact an already strained system.”
Powers, too, is concerned about the fiscal realities and government policies that could have a negative effect on the clinic.
“I worry that inflation will continue to make it hard for working families to afford food, fuel and a place to live,” he said. “I worry that federal and state policies will continue to have unintended consequences for rural health and health care providers.”
Jett also is concerned that government actions will have a negative influence.
“With the new biennium coming in July 2023, there are always major threats to funding for the behavioral health system and we are hearing that with cuts to the Oregon legislative budget, we will be feeling that,” she said.
The realities
Each health care professional is looking beyond mere hopes and fears and recognizing the realities of what they can expect of their institutions.
“Serving in health care has never been easy,” Davy said. “We will continue to work hard and ride the rollercoaster of 2023 to do the best we can to continue to offer the services and care our community needs, and has come to expect.”
Powers has a focus on new facilities.
“Our team is working hard to open our new Wallowa clinic by summer 2023,” he said. “This new clinic will bring additional medical, dental, mental health, and retail pharmacy services to Wallowa.”
Jett’s focus on behavioral health drives her view of the realities of 2023.
“Because all of us at some time or another need a mental health check-up,” she said, “our staff are coming up with some fun educational classes and groups to help all of us improve our health in the new year.”
Getting personal
Each of the three has their own personal goals, that may — or may not — affect their jobs.
Davy cites something we all need: “Physical, mental and spiritual rest, growth and development.”
Powers also looks toward the physical, mental and personal.
“My top personal goal for 2023 is to recover fully from a shoulder injury and surgery, stay mentally and physically fit and spend good time with my family,” he said.
Jett, too, has similar goals.
“My personal resolution for 2023 is to be a supportive parent and wife as our family is in transition with our oldest going off to college,” she said. “I also hope to run again in the Hood To Coast relay race.”
Davy concluded with a quote from famed NFL coach Vince Lombardi:
“Chase perfection, and chase it relentlessly, knowing all the while we can never attain it,” Lombardi said. “But along the way, we shall catch excellence.”
