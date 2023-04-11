The search to find the successor to Larry Davy, the CEO of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, is continuing, with the job attracting both internal and executive candidates.
And members of the Wallowa County Health District Board of Directors have begun interviews with job candidates.
Davy, who has served two terms as the CEO of the hospital, plans to step down from his position June 24.
At a special board meeting Monday, April 10, board members reviewed the status of the job search, took a look at job descriptions for the post and then went into executive session to interview a candidate. Executive sessions are closed to the public under state law.
In all, said Nick Lunde, chair of the board of directors, the job has attracted 10 applicants. Lunde said five candidates were eliminated because “they were turnaround specialists who come into a failing organization, fix it, make a bunch of cuts, do whatever they have to do to get it standing up on its own again and then they leave and do the next one.”
“This really isn’t what we need,” Lunde said.
He said those candidates likely have their applications posted on job boards that automatically send out their resumes to any open hospital CEO position.
The remaining external candidates will be interviewed by Anna Hayter, the hospital’s human-resources director, who will pass along her recommendations to the board for additional interviews.
Lunde has said that the board has no specific timeline for the job search, but obviously wants to name the new CEO before Davy retires.
The board’s next scheduled meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. April 24 in the hospital’s conference room, 601 Medical Parkway in Enterprise. The meetings are open to the public, except for matters discussed in executive sessions.
Mike McInally is the editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.
