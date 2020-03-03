The Wallowa County Health Care District will host a town hall meeting about precautions, preparations, recognition, and risks of the newly recognized corona virus (COVID-19) Wednesday, March 4, at Cloverleaf Hall from 6-7 p.m. Titled "Prepare, Don't Panic" the meeting will feature presentations by Dr. Elizabeth Powers and other providers including Terry Judd and Jenni Word. Additional details will be updated in this breaking story.
breaking featured
Health District hosts corona virus town hall Wednesday, 6-7 p.m.
Ellen Bishop
