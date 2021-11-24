ENTERPRISE — The Healthy Futures Online Auction, which ran from Nov. 10-13, earned over $95,000, which will be invested in the new orthopedic surgery department at Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
Sponsored by the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation, the event featured over 40 items to bid on, donated by local and regional businesses, plus a virtual “Paddle Raise” for straight cash donations.
“We were really pleased with the response,” Foundation Director Stacy Green said. “The community stepped up, as it always does, and we are very grateful.”
The high-ticket item was a rustic sideboard made by retired physician Dr. Devee Boyd that ended up in a bidding war, sending the action into overtime. The hand-crafted piece eventually went for $4,500 to Shari Smith, wife of new orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brad Smith. Shari Smith also donated a handmade quilt, and the couple donated an additional $10,000.
“It’s important that I have skin in the game,” Dr. Smith said.
Smith requested a special fracture table for operating on fractured hips and pelvises, and a specialty instrument that protects surrounding tissue during surgery. Together the items cost approximately $150,000.
Additional major gifts came from the Donald Hubbard Sr. Family estate. Hubbard was a founding member of the foundation, and his daughter, Diana Collins, serves as vice president of the foundation board. Gifts also came from Dale and Lu Johnson, and two donors who wished to remain anonymous. Many supporters donated gifts in the amounts from $100 to $1,000, helping the event get close to its goal of $100,000.
The most popular items included a hope chest, also built by Dr. Boyd, that went for $2,100; a sterling silver pendant made by Stewart Jones that went for $1,600; and a trip to the Oregon Coast donated by Lorraine Crawford that went for $1,200.
In addition to missing a great meal, entertainment, and the camaraderie and competition that comes from bidding at a live, in-person auction, supporters also missed the chance to hear the annual state-of-the-hospital address from Wallowa Memorial Hospital CEO Larry Davy, and the introduction of this year’s project, from Dr. Smith. To address that, two videos were recorded that can be seen on the Foundation webpage, at www.wchcd.org/healthy-futures-dinner-auction.
“We really hope we’ll be back to a live, in-person event by next year,” Foundation Board President David Smyth said. “But for now, we’re pretty happy with how this one turned out.”
For those who still wish to make a contribution, donations can be made to WVHCF, P.O. Box 53, Enterprise, OR 97828.
