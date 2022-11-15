Dr. Gary Underhill greets Healthy Futures dinner guests during the annual auction and presentation Saturday, Nov. 12, at Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise. The event had not been held in-person since 2019. In all, nearly $143,000 was raised toward a new $170,000 cardiac ultrasound system for Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
ENTERPRISE — The 27th annual Healthy Futures dinner auction returned live on Saturday, Nov. 12, after two years of virtual presentations due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This year’s dinner and auction event raised about $143,000 toward a new $170,000 cardiac ultrasound system for the Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Nearly 240 people came to support Saturday’s event.
Even though the event itself had emerged from the shadow of COVID, the challenge caused by the pandemic was on the mind of Larry Davy, CEO of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, during his state of the hospital presentation Saturday night.
The pandemic was tough for hospitals worldwide, both in terms of finances and the affect on health care workers. Davy said more than 20% of U.S. health care workers left their jobs during the pandemic, and the same was true for Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
“The amazing thing is, those who were left stepped up and closed the ranks and got it done, and we have to be thankful for having a team that kept it going,” Davy said. “As you look at health care, there are still a lot of challenges. For a while we didn’t have enough beds for patients, throughout the state and the nation. Now we have enough beds, but we don’t have enough staff.”
Despite the challenges, Davy celebrated the hospital’s achievements.
He said Wallowa Memorial has been ranked among the top 20 rural hospitals for the last three years and has expanded its service.
“So we’re still strong and still in the black, although two-thirds of Oregon hospitals are losing money right now,” he said. “We’re close, but we still have our head above the water.”
During the 1990s, Davy recalled, the hospital was struggling financially and the need for new equipment became obvious. Hospital officials also recognized the need to open a rotation spot for family-practice residents from Oregon Health and Sciences University — and, he noted, that has helped in the recruiting of physicians to the area. He said about half the doctors currently working at the hospital did residencies in Enterprise.
The Healthy Futures event helped build a house for residents, and since then the event has evolved into a fundraiser for helping to purchase medical equipment. Previous auctions have helped to purchase everything from mammography units to ultrasound equipment. The cardiac equipment that was the focus of Saturday’s auction will provide ultrasound services for children and adults.
Diana Collins, vice president of the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation, said she was pleased with the turnout.
“The hospital is always trying to upgrade for our supportive community, and if you’ve lived here very long, you know we have an amazing medical community. We have an airport that has been improved in Joseph to meet all the requirements to land a medical jet, and a heliport that can transfer patients in minutes, and all of that is because we are in this together. We have to always be upgrading our equipment,” she said.
“We’re very proud of our medical facilities, and it is extremely well-supported, by the community, the whole valley and out of state,” she added. “We are so grateful. Without our medical community in this remote region, we would really not be in a good place.”
The hospital has three clinics, one in Joseph and two in Enterprise — one located downtown, and the other in the medical office building adjacent to the Wallowa Memorial Hospital. A new clinic should be ready in Wallowa in 2023.
