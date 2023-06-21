Medallion

This medallion has been hidden somewhere on public land in Wallowa County. The finder gets to keep it — and wins $500 in gift cards to local businesses.

 Contributed Photo

WALLOWA COUNTY — The search continues for a one-of-a-kind medallion hidden somewhere in the county — and the person who finds it not only gets to keep the medallion but wins $500 in gift cards to local businesses.

The premise of the medallion hunt is simple: The pictured glass and metal medallion (created by Nate Curtis and Stirling Webb) has been hidden outdoors on public lands in Wallowa County.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.