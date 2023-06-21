WALLOWA COUNTY — The search continues for a one-of-a-kind medallion hidden somewhere in the county — and the person who finds it not only gets to keep the medallion but wins $500 in gift cards to local businesses.
The premise of the medallion hunt is simple: The pictured glass and metal medallion (created by Nate Curtis and Stirling Webb) has been hidden outdoors on public lands in Wallowa County.
A clue will be published in the Wallowa County Chieftain weekly until it is found. The finder of the medallion gets to keep the medallion itself and can bring it to Moonshine Glass Art, 624 S. River St. in Enterprise, to claim the gift cards.
The hunt is open to anybody and everybody and is intended to be family-friendly. The organizers of the event ask participants to follow these rules as they search:
• The medallion is on public land without crossing any private land. Please respect private landowners and their boundaries.
• The medallion is accessible for families and children. Technical skills are not required to find the medallion. Please do not attempt anything dangerous when looking for it.
• The medallion is visible without disturbing anything. It is not buried or overly hidden. Please respect the land when you are searching.
• The medallion is located within 20 feet of a trail or public access area. Please do not disturb our natural habitat by bushwhacking in your search.
Here’s your third clue:
All of the scars
That fire hath wrought
Search out the regrowth
It won’t be for naught
Business sponsors for the medallion hunt include: Moonshine Glass Art, The Bookloft, Range Rider, Pier 303, Vali’s, Dollar Stretcher, B Bright Vintage, Sports Corral, Z’s BBQ, Enterprise Animal Hospital and Wallowa Lake Marina.
The next clue will be published in the June 28 edition of the Chieftain.
